Revenge shopping effect? Filipinas wear statement shoes as their basics

The classic nude or black pump will always have its place in any stylish woman’s wardrobe, but not this season.

Embellished mules splurged on for a once-in-a-lifetime event are now being worn to brunch with jeans.

Strappy stilettos, once reserved for hot date nights or the club, make it to shopping trips —just ask Jimmy Choo, who just opened a new 69-sqm Jimmy Choo boutique in Greenbelt 3.

Even the modern woman’s Cinderella glass slipper, Jimmy Choo’s glitter pump, a star in its own right that repeatedly sold out since 2013 (thanks to Jun Ji Hyun in My Love From The Star), is still its bestseller.

While made famous in the Abel silhouette, Filipinas love the curved arc of the Love. “We’ve sold hundreds in all heel heights, from kitten heel to stiletto. It’s sought after not only by brides but also the mother of the bride,” shares SSI merchandise group manager Gina Bonoan.

Other bestsellers are the Bing and the Bee, both embellished and part of the bridal collection, but they’re seeing a life beyond walking down the aisle. Unmarried women now wear it as a wardrobe staple, like Kim Go Eun in Little Women.

More edgy women go for the soft and lightweight Varenne collection in black and gold after spotting it on Kendall Jenner. Some go all-out girly in signature candy pink with pearls like the new Amara. The new Jimmy Choo boutique also carries its line of bags, small leather goods like clutches and wallets, and accessories that include sunglasses and belts for that perfect finishing touch.

What is it about Jimmy Choos that women just love through the years? “I will brag. I’ve had this for 10 years or so,” Bonoan points out her pair of Choos. “That’s how comfy it is. You get your money’s worth. I wear it with a gown at night and jeans during the day. I can even run in it.” While trends come and go, comfort in a confidence-boosting heel never goes out of style.

* * *

