^

YStyle

Revenge shopping effect? Filipinas wear statement shoes as their basics

GLOSS THE RECORD - Marbbie C. Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2022 | 12:00am

The classic nude or black pump will always have its place in any stylish woman’s wardrobe, but not this season.

Embellished mules splurged on for a once-in-a-lifetime event are now being worn to brunch with jeans.

Strappy stilettos, once reserved for hot date nights or the club, make it to shopping trips —just ask Jimmy Choo, who just opened a new 69-sqm Jimmy Choo boutique in Greenbelt 3.

Even the modern woman’s Cinderella glass slipper, Jimmy Choo’s glitter pump, a star in its own right that repeatedly sold out since 2013 (thanks to Jun Ji Hyun in My Love From The Star), is still its bestseller.

While made famous in the Abel silhouette, Filipinas love the curved arc of the Love. “We’ve sold hundreds in all heel heights, from kitten heel to stiletto. It’s sought after not only by brides but also the mother of the bride,” shares SSI merchandise group manager Gina Bonoan.

Other bestsellers are the Bing and the Bee, both embellished and part of the bridal collection, but they’re seeing a life beyond walking down the aisle. Unmarried women now wear it as a wardrobe staple, like Kim Go Eun in Little Women.

More edgy women go for the soft and lightweight Varenne collection in black and gold after spotting it on Kendall Jenner. Some go all-out girly in signature candy pink with pearls like the new Amara. The new Jimmy Choo boutique also carries its line of bags, small leather goods like clutches and wallets, and accessories that include sunglasses and belts for that perfect finishing touch.

What is it about Jimmy Choos that women just love through the years? “I will brag. I’ve had this for 10 years or so,” Bonoan points out her pair of Choos. “That’s how comfy it is. You get your money’s worth. I wear it with a gown at night and jeans during the day. I can even run in it.” While trends come and go, comfort in a confidence-boosting heel never goes out of style.

* * *

In the Philippines, Jimmy Choo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza, Greenbelt 3, and Rustan’s Makati. Shop Jimmy Choo online at Trunc.ph. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

JIMMY CHOO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Kate Spade's pret-a-por-'tea'
1 hour ago

Kate Spade's pret-a-por-'tea'

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
Talk about pret-a-por-“tea”! Kate Spade New York recently partnered with the Raffles Hotel on a high tea that...
YStyle
fbtw
A new chapter for a Louis Vuitton icon
1 hour ago

A new chapter for a Louis Vuitton icon

By Anna Martelino | 1 hour ago
The 2022 Artycapucines collection sees six more leading contemporary artists bring their unique visions to Louis Vuitton’s...
YStyle
fbtw

Bags that stand the test of time

By Ricky Toledo, Chito Vijandre | 1 hour ago
Trends come and go as we saw pre-pandemic, when fashion was going at its fastest and along with it so was our shopping speed.
1 hour ago
YStyle
fbtw
In with the old, out with the new
7 days ago

In with the old, out with the new

By Patti Sunio | 7 days ago
Bench Fashion Week Day 1 was all about resurgence of retro styles, details and drama, and technique-heavy, thoughtfully made...
YStyle
fbtw
Martin Bautista toasts 15 years at Bench Fashion week
14 days ago

Martin Bautista toasts 15 years at Bench Fashion week

By Patti Sunio | 14 days ago
'It is about a search and rediscovery of a natural, raw kind of beauty, a new kind of feminine grace.'
YStyle
fbtw
Martin Bautista toasts 15 years at Bench Fashion Week
14 days ago

Martin Bautista toasts 15 years at Bench Fashion Week

By Patti Sunio | 14 days ago
How does 15 years feel like for Martin Bautista, a prominent name in the fashion industry and a true favorite of the country’s...
YStyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with