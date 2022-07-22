Colorful stories at the New HermÃ¨s

^

Colorful stories at the New Hermès

Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2022 | 12:00am
A sheet of leather — cut, folded and hand-painted — became a table centerpiece at Milan Design Week, now at Hermès Greenbelt 3.
Hermès fans have been asking to peek into the closed second floor of the Greenbelt 3 store whenever they’ve dropped by since last year. Now the wait is over and it’s totally worth it.

The 661-square-meter store finally includes the beauty line. Lipsticks, nail enamels, and its entire line of complexion makeup are styled with a wider selection of scarves and leather goods, big and small, so you can explore colors and textures in more ways.

This means that the beauty line, previously only found in Rustan’s, also gets its own counter in the flagship. You can explore the new complexion range of highlighters, powders and foundation along with the maison’s fragrances and body care. There is a large mirror with adjustable lighting so you can get a clearer idea of how your makeup looks in any setting.

Hot new,“non-bag”,Hermèsway fits all your essentials without the bulk.

More current collection pieces are on the shelves. Spotted among the display is the anticipated Hermesway, a completely new style and the maison’s ergonomic yet elevated take on the smartphone case. As modern lifestyles become increasingly techie and on-the-go, you can tote it as an easy-access complement to your Birkin or Kelly, or go light and carry it on its own. It’s in Epsom calfskin with a slinky adjustable strap, a central pocket, a lipstick holder in the exact measurements of your Rouge Hermes, an AirPods case, and a credit card slot, all secured with gold-plated hardware.

The larger space allows for more storytelling. The second floor rounds up the experience with its home offerings, with private spaces illuminated by the Halo table lamp in Limoges porcelain designed by the British duo Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, as well as more expansive areas for lounging, wrapped up in uniquely Hermès sumptuous textiles.

The extended exterior facade on Makati Avenue is designed with the same dark anthracite gray metal panels on the ground floor and with concrete grooved panels on the first floor. The original anthracite gray of these panels has now been repainted with the warmth of terracotta.

This same look and feel of warmth extends and glows inside, enriching the real-life shopping experience. Inside, the main staircase is covered with bamboo floor panels seamlessly matching the first floor’s flooring. The warmth of earth tones and natural textures creates a feeling of intimacy; the addition of wood screens give one added privacy where needed. The main floor is covered in limestone in shades of clay. Mosaic carpets in yellow ochre and coffee tones underline the entrance’s spaces as if you’re stepping into sunshine.

Hermès is in Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati.

