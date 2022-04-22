^

YStyle

Trying the non-invasive facelift loved by Sharon Cuneta and Nadine Lustre

GLOSS THE RECORD - Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2022 | 12:00am
Trying the non-invasive facelift loved by Sharon Cuneta and Nadine Lustre
Sharon Cuneta (left), who’s in her 50s.

Whenever I make treatment recommendations for this column, I think of the American psychologist Abram Maslow’s Law of Instrument: “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Because every skin concern is different, a one-tool-fits-all approach hardly works for everyone.

The Aivee Clinic is dedicated to bringing in the latest innovations and Sofwave is their newest star, a new 3D ultrasound lifting technology that firms and tones with every pass. The superstars love it too: Sharon Cuneta, who’s in her 50s, and Nadine Lustre in her late 20s both swear by it. It’s that tightening boost for Cuneta who just went from Size XXL to Medium. Lustre loves it for that “snatched” look, sans filters and face tape. It restores and rebuilds your collagen over time–smoothing away fine lines and wrinkles on the face and body, lifting and tightening sagging skin in areas such as the jowls, jawline, neck, and brows.

Sofwave is also able to target something that I haven’t been able to with every other treatment in the market until now. Now that I’m in my 30s, my nasolabial folds are my biggest concern. It’s a high-risk area to treat because of the concentration of nerves under it, which is why until now, dermatologists choose my safety and lift only areas around it (such as filling my cheekbones), therefore minimally reducing the fold. It’s able to do this because it targets the tissue in the mid-dermis (approximately 1.5mm deep). In November 2021, the US FDA cleared it for lifting above the eyebrows, under the chin, and the neck tissue.

It’s inevitable to bring up the pioneering Ultherapy, which uses microfocused ultrasound to generate a thermal effect under the skin–a popular treatment since 2009 and has been in use in the medical community for over 50 years. It can do this because Ultherapy goes deeper (up to 4.5mm). I have tried it and it is one of my favorite treatments.

Nadine Lustre in her late 20s both swear by it.

So if you’re wondering which ultrasound treatment is better, I think the better question to ask is which one is better for you and your concerns. During my 30 to 45-minute Sofwave procedure, I appreciated the cooling system integrated right into the probe, alternating between warm jolts into my skin. With my very low pain tolerance (I cry on pimple extractions), I was able to chat away during my treatment, wincing only at the bony parts of my face like the sides of my forehead and cheekbones.

Just three days later, I was shocked to wake up to smoothness and plumpness all over my face skin despite bingeing Pachinko into the wee hours. Over a week in, the shadow cast on my face by my nasolabial folds are much lighter. The hooding of my lids have been reduced, too. And it’s supposed to get better in two months and last up to a year. Those who can’t get enough of these results can do it again six to eight months later. With all these advancements in technology, those contemplating a face lift down the line might never need to go under the knife.

Dr. Aivee Aguilar-Teo and Dr. Z Teo with the newest ultrasound lifting technology.

***

Sofwave is available at The A Institute, The Aivee Clinic Fort, and The Aivee Clinic Alabang. Visit www.aiveeclinic.com or @aiveeclinic on Instagram for more information.

NADINE LUSTRE

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Trying the non-invasive facelift loved by Sharon Cuneta and Nadine Lustre
1 hour ago

Trying the non-invasive facelift loved by Sharon Cuneta and Nadine Lustre

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 1 hour ago
How different is Sofwave from other treatments in the market?
YStyle
fbtw
Bulgari&rsquo;s new mechanical watch is thinner than a one-peso coin
14 days ago

Bulgari’s new mechanical watch is thinner than a one-peso coin

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
The limited edition timepiece is a gateway to a digital world.
YStyle
fbtw
Looking back, forward, and better than ever
March 25, 2022 - 12:00am

Looking back, forward, and better than ever

By Marbbie Tagabucba | March 25, 2022 - 12:00am
Lazada’s 10th Birthday Sale highlights include a Time Machine feature and AR-powered virtual try-ons of your favorite...
YStyle
fbtw
SM Aura Premier brings a world of beauty to you
March 25, 2022 - 12:00am

SM Aura Premier brings a world of beauty to you

By Marbbie Tagabucba | March 25, 2022 - 12:00am
The best of Filipino beauty and international cult favorites are available with massive discounts, workshops, and more at...
YStyle
fbtw
Beauty on the go
March 18, 2022 - 12:00am

Beauty on the go

By Marbbie Tagabucba | March 18, 2022 - 12:00am
Booking salon and grooming services is now as easy as ordering takeout from your smartphone.
YStyle
fbtw
In a city that reads
March 18, 2022 - 12:00am

In a city that reads

By Marella Ricketts | March 18, 2022 - 12:00am
The independent bookstores that are defining Paris’ arts and cultural sector in an increasingly digital world.
YStyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with