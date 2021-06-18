







































































 




   







   















This Father's day, upgrade dad's essentials
This Father's day, upgrade dad's essentials

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Marbbie Tagabucba (The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Fathers are a treasure-trove of wisdom, and I have found that even applies to shopping. Mine always asks, “Will you be able to use that for a long time?” or “Are you sure it’s not just a passing fad?” But when it comes to shopping for him, he is quick to dismiss the existence of a wishlist in exchange for nothing but a kiss on the cheek. He deserves more, of course, and at Tiffany & Co., I can follow his advice while conveying my gratefulness and love. Here is an edit of sophisticated, handcrafted modern heirlooms and timeless pieces that are definitely not short on meaning.



For the king of cool



Let him channel his inner Steve McQueen with a classic pendant necklace.







Tiffany T square bracelet







Bracelets for balance



He probably already has a favorite watch. A Tiffany bangle and a Tiffany 1837 Makers chain bracelet worn on his dominant hand, opposite that of his watch, looks very stylish. Warning: It might influence your mom’s next jewelry-shopping idea.







Paloma’s Groove wide cuff in titanium










Get personal



Your dad will like the edge the Tiffany 1837 Makers I.D. tag pendant adds to any look. It is sure to become a family heirloom. Make it special and personalize it with an engraving. Just ask the Tiffany’s store about it.







Tiffany 1837 Makers ballpoint pen in sterling silver











Tiffany 1837 Makers narrow money clip in sterling silver











Tiffany travel flat pouch











Tiffany travel passport cover







Raise the bar



If you’re my age, then your dad is probably on some diet by now, so every drink should be a treat. Elevate his bar cart with a set of Diamond Point cocktail glasses designed in clear lead crystal with a textured pattern, inspired from the point of a diamond.







Diamond Point conical











Diamond Point double







A bold legacy



Proudly passed between generations, signet rings often act as a modern signature. Whether worn alone or paired with a wedding band, the Tiffany 1837 Makers black onyx and the Tiffany T True 18k yellow gold band can become notable pieces of your family’s history.







Tiffany T true 8-mm ring in 18k gold










* * *



Tiffany & Co. is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Makati, and Rustan’s Shangri-La Mall.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FATHER'S DAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
