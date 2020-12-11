THE BUDGETARIAN
For Christmas morning, why not breakfast in bed with sparkle on the side?
Tiffany Hardware link earrings and double pearl hinged earrings in sterling silver
Marbbie Tagabucba (The Philippine Star) - December 11, 2020 - 12:00am

Christmastime in this challenging year feels more precious. Getting to this point has not been without difficulty, but we pick up the pieces and make the most out of it.

2020 is the year of appreciating what we have. It’s the perfect time to show our loved ones how much they mean to us. Tiffany & Co. has taken the guesswork out of gifts for you and curated a selection of all things that sparkle. Whether you’re a fan of diamonds, pearls or a minimalist in hardware details, there’s something special for everyone.

Unlocked some kitchen skills during these past few months? Whip up something delicious and serve them breakfast in bed with Tiffany’s.

On a tray, assemble a combination of Tiffany Color Block mini vases, Tiffany Brushstroke mug and platter, and a tree ornament in sterling silver. On the Faneuil dessert spoon? A platinum ring with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline of over five carats and diamonds.

Everyday Objects bone china paper cups and crystal glass ball ornaments with Tiffany solitaire diamond earrings, platinum ring with a pink tourmaline of over 13 carats and diamonds, and Tiffany T smile necklace in rose gold

Fancy something warmer? How about a platinum ring with a spessartine of over 10 carats and diamonds with their hot morning coffee?

For something fun, the Everyday Objects bone china paper cups and crystal glass ball ornaments definitely bring on the charm and humor.

You know what else is sure to make them smile? Tiffany solitaire diamond earrings, a platinum ring with a pink tourmaline of over 13 carats and diamonds, and a Tiffany T smile necklace in rose gold. They’re gifts that will keep on giving, brightening up their every day.

Don’t forget to treat yourself, too! Go ahead, you deserve it. Adorn your hard-working hands and upgrade your ring and bracelet curation with the Tiffany T1 diamond ring and diamond hinged bangle and Tiffany T diamond and mother of pearl wire bracelet in 18K rose gold.

Tiffany Color Block mini vases, Tiffany Brushstroke mug and platter, tree ornament in sterling silver, platinum ring with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline of over five carats and diamonds on Faneuil dessert spoon, and platinum ring with a spessartine of over 10 carats and diamonds

More of an earrings person? The Tiffany Hardware link earrings and double pearl hinged earrings in sterling silver will definitely light up your face, even if, for now, it’s protected by a face mask.

There’s more in store at Tiffany & Co. Spread joy to family and friends near and far with the most-wanted jewelry and whimsical home accessories that they’ll love for life.

Tiffany T1 diamond ring and diamond hinged bangle and Tiffany T diamond and mother of pearl wire bracelet in 18K rose gold

* * *

In the Philippines, Tiffany & Co. is located at Greenbelt 4 Ayala Center Malls, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Tower Shangri-La Plaza Mall. All stores are open daily.

TIFFANY & CO.
