I booked a spa-cation. hereâ€™s what happened.

I’ve had a lot of time to think about what my surroundings mean to me. Physical and mental space are inextricably linked. While I’m not quite ready to broaden my horizons and board a plane, I take baby steps carefully disinfected and sanitized ones towards a staycation at Okada Manila.

The 44-hectare integrated resort is known for its casino and for having the world’s largest multi-color dancing and musical fountain. Among locals, its flamboyant, maximalist pink interiors set it apart. In the lobby is a 30-foot chiffon Christmas tree decorated with gold and copper ornaments, mirror balls with crystal beads, and silver-glitter leaves lit by over 22,500 LED baubles.

Manila Bay sunset view from the room

But two things about the property specially appeal to me. One, The Retreat Spa, Okada’s signature luxury spa and wellness facility was shortlisted for the “Hotel Spa of the Year: Asia and Australasia” category in the World Spa and Wellness Awards 2020 in March. In the esteemed Forbes Travel Guide, it is reviewed as “Manila’s grand spa oasis” with four stars.

At 3,000 square meters, the spa has 10 treatment suites, relaxation zones with aquatherapy facilities, a 24-hour fitness center, a tonic bar and lounge (my favorite is a ginger drink with a variety of fresh fruits on the side) overlooking the spa’s free-form swimming pool. There’s also a beauty salon, offering Japanese-style manicures, a 1920s speakeasy-style Barber Shop, and Southeast Asia’s first Wave Dream meditation chamber with zero-gravity loungers.

Two, they have new normal protocols to assure the health and safety of staycationers. Okada is one of the eight five-star hotels in Metro Manila issued with certificates of authority to operate for staycations by the Department of Tourism.

Inside one of The Retreat Spa’s private treatment rooms

To enter the hotel and casino, I went through a disinfection chamber, while a biometric system scanned my body temperature from my face. For security purposes, I was asked to briefly remove my facemask and face shield for security purposes.

Masks and face shields as well as physical distancing are a must in public spaces. Disinfection robots are deployed throughout the property, emitting ultraviolet light and dry fog.

Inside my private treatment room in the spa, therapists are in full protective gear as they rub, cut and buff my quarantine aches away. Disinfected towels and tools are wrapped in plastic, opened right in front of me to assure it’s all been cleaned or is being used for the first time.

To book a staycation, guests are required to present a negative result from a rapid antigen test conducted on the same day of check-in. I availed of Okada’s onsite third-party testing facility. If you’re going to get tested at the hotel, the entire process takes about two hours. I recommend arriving before check-in time to maximize your stay.

Okada Manila has Christmas packages for the deluxe king accommodation (pictured).

When I’m not in the spa, getting a massage and my nails done, I’m holed up in my room, luxuriating in the change of scenery, ordering from the 24-hour room service menu. There are 993 accommodations, ranging from 55-square-meter deluxe rooms to 1,400-square-meter villas, but all have expansive bathrooms looking out to a breathtaking view. Mine faces the Manila Bay.

Soaking in my suite’s bubbly, warm jacuzzi, I admire Mount Mariveles and Mount Samat towering in the distance. Studies show that focusing on something far away can prevent eyestrain. Just for today, I relieve myself of real-life worries, make the literal figurative and dare to think of the future and dream, feeling blessed by one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world.

Okada Manila is decked out for the holidays.

Constant disinfection and sanitation is the new normal at Okada Manila.

* * *

Book a suite and enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two adults and two kids. Guests will receive a complimentary Christmas hamper, complimentary dining credits (valued at P2,000) valid in select Okada Manila signature restaurants, and a 20-percent discount for The Retreat Spa services and products. Booking period is until Jan. 9, 2021 with stay dates from Dec. 18, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021.

Not quite up for a full staycation? Okada’s The Retreat Spa offers half-day rest and relaxation packages or opt for the 30- or 45-minute treatments.

Inquire through Okada Manila’s Sales and Marketing team at (0917) 632 0485 or (0917) 532 4032 or email hotelsalesandmktng@okadamanila.com.