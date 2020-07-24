COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Summer ’21 comes home to its birthplace in Trivero, Italy
Ermenegildo Zegna comes home for its 110th anniversary
FROM MILAN TO MANILA - David Milan (The Philippine Star) - July 24, 2020 - 12:00am

This year heralds the 110th anniversary of Ermenegildo Zegna. In an alternate universe, this would’ve been the perfect opportunity to orchestrate a grand celebration; but as the world faces challenging times, brands are confronted with a moment that requires seriousness — a moment to rethink, reassess and reflect on things. What does the brand stand for? What is its contribution to the planet? And for Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, it was a way to consciously honor an historic milestone, celebrate the brand’s values and showcase its latest offerings — by bringing it back to where it all started. Literally.

When the founder Ermenegildo Zegna started the company as a textile mill in Trivero, Italy in 1910, he dedicated himself to the local environment and landscape of the town. In support of the local community, he started planting thousand of trees and eventually carried out a massive reforestation plan reaching its surrounding mountains. This would later on become Oasi Zegna, a 100-square-kilometer natural park — an affirmation of the brand’s commitment to earth, long before it became fashionable.

This is a seminal year for fashion, as a majority of the brands have replaced traditional runway shows with different kinds of digital presentations. Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Summer 2021 collection is the luxury giant’s approach to presenting clothes to consumers by fusing a digital and live experience. It is fitting, then, that the brand’s birthplace — the Lanificio Zegna Wool Mill and Oasi Zegna — was chosen as the perfect backdrop to stage this project.

Ermenegildo Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori proposes a sense of lightness for summer ’21. Drop shoulders, lowered collars, and voluminous pants made with sensible construction

The show, which was streamed online, saw models walking through the nature reserve as though it was their runway. They stride over a hill, a forest, across lawns and stone paths captured by tracking cameras, punctuated by wide shots taken by drones unveiling the verdant milieu of the Oasi. The reportedly three-kilometer route leads the models to the century-old fabric mill. Inside, they pass through the halls of wooden-covered archives and through the massive, fabled weaving machines of Zegna.

Synonymous with sharp Italian tailoring, Ermenegildo Zegna takes the opposite route for its summer ’21 look. Alessandro Sartori proposes a sense of lightness throughout the collection — from the choice of fabrics, to colors and construction. Worth noting are the suit jackets made using a shirt fabric and produced using shirt construction — all weighing just 180 grams, as light as a tiny battery. The lapels and shoulders have been evidently lowered down to give a more relaxed mood. The billowing trousers are casually cinched with double overlap and knotted belts. Conspicuous kangaroo pockets subtly yet cohesively tie together the collection. Most of these pieces, much to the brand’s credit, have been crafted with continuing use of sustainable materials as part of Zegna’s #UseTheExisting mindset.

Prerecorded over several weeks, the presentation comes to an end on the rooftop of Lanificio Zegna with the models in standing formation as the drone pans out to reveal the archetypal Zegna facility and the sprawling countryside around it. Symbolically, the show is a narrative description of the voyage of the fabrics that the house uses — from nature to the textile mills, concluding with a collection presentation — and, most especially, how Ermenegildo Zegna remains so connected to the planet since its birth, 110 years ago.

Poetic neutrals against the lush greenery of Oasi Zegna, a 100-square-kilometer nature reserve founded by the Zegna family in 1930s

* * *

In the Philippines, Ermengildo Zegna is distributed by SSI Group, Inc. and is located in Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center, Makati.

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
47 minutes ago
Ermenegildo Zegna comes home for its 110th anniversary
By David Milan | 47 minutes ago
This year heralds the 110th anniversary of Ermenegildo Zegna.
YStyle
fbfb
7 days ago
Dressing for safety, hope and courage in Marga Nograles’ kaayo
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 7 days ago
Philippine fashion was quick to come together and bring on the bayanihan spirit when the coronavirus pandemic caused an overwhelming...
YStyle
fbfb
14 days ago
Graduating in a pandemic, Jessan Macatangay finds beauty and power
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
Every year, eyes are on the Central Saint Martins graduation show as a must-watch for the future of fashion.
YStyle
fbfb
14 days ago
Mermaid shops for haute couture
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 14 days ago
Half-woman, half-fish, a mermaid stars in the fashion film Le Mythe Dior’s cast of Greek mythological characters presenting...
YStyle
fbfb
21 days ago
Distinqt shopping in the new normal
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 21 days ago
Where did actress and tastemaker Heart Evangelista shop during the first few days of GCQ?
YStyle
fbfb
21 days ago
The lipstick effect is back
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 21 days ago
People treat themselves to small indulgences to power through challenging periods in history.
YStyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with