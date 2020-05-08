Sofia Coyiuto & Dorthee Li: ‘Now is the best time to spread joy through dance’

Just a week before Metro Manila lockdown, we did this optimistic photo shoot. 808 Studio co-founders Sofia Coyiuto and Dorthee “Dot” Li and lead instructor Cam Lagmay were about to soft-launch the country’s first boutique dance fitness studio in The Podium when the momentum gained from their fully-booked community classes came to a sudden pause: non-essential public establishments had to close as everyone who wasn’t a frontliner had to stay home to contain the coronavirus.

In quarantine, we try to stay healthy and do our best to help. There’s no immunity from feeling paralyzed by anxiety as we watch news on COVID-19 and bad politics. Sometimes I just want to scream, but a line from Joey Gosiengfiao’s 1980 film of shipwrecked beauties Temptation Islandcomes to mind: “Magsayawan nalang tayo.” 808 Studio will open online this Monday, May 11.

“We were going to wait to open when this is all over. 808 is super attached to opening in-studio because it's super nice,” says Sofia. They invested in making the facility conducive to fitness while feeling like a club with 70-percent shock-absorbent premium sprung floors, equipment like dumbbells, sliders and mats, a live DJ booth, and neon lights to set the mood. While the studio itself is part of the experience, at the core of the community-focused studio is something more. “Dance doesn't need to be confined in a studio. Dance and music — people look for that wherever they may be.”

“Now, more than ever, is the best time to stick to our anthem of spreading joy through fitness,” says Dot.

“We had to adapt to the digital landscape. This is the new reality. Even if we open up our studio, we know that we're still gonna do digital side by side with the studio,” she elaborates. By resuming operations via Zoom and spreading the word through Instagram and TikTok, they support their team of 14 instructors and seven DJs.

Cam is an inspiring presence in the online classes, on top of her expertise. She has an American Council on Exercise group fitness certification. Starting from ballet and then gymnastics, Cam was the captain cheerleader of the award-winning UP Pep Squad and led the top team to podium finishes in local and international competitions.

Last April 25, 808 Studio launched with three free classes through an Instagram Live event and reached a total of over 3,000 views, including actress (and COVID-19 survivor) Iza Calzado. They hosted their first Zoom class on April 27 with 87 attendees. Instead of a live DJ, attendees dance to exclusive mixes by 808’s DJs.

There will be up to three classes every day from May 11 to 25. 808 Together is a 45-minute power-packed dance party integrating cardio and strength, while 808 Together (Themed) is the same but with a themed playlist. For those who’d like to bring the kids along, 808 Kids is recommended for ages five to 10. I am eagerly awaiting 808 Special, where instructors break down exact moves from popular music videos or concert performances. First is Jennifer Lopez's celebrated Super Bowl choreography on May 15 followed by BTS’ “Boy with Luv on May 22. They can also hold online private classes. Think virtual celebrations and taking Zoom parties to the next level.

Back when we did this shoot, Sofia shared: “The response that we have gotten during our community classes is that it's not just a workout, it's a feeling.”

As we try to keep our immune systems up, that uplifting feeling of endorphin-pumping dance is one way to care for our mental health.

“Even though these are difficult times, people are finding small ways to find simple joys in their lives, whether it be through cooking, baking, or working out. I think, on a personal level, working out every day really helps. A lot of people on the team have been taking online classes on things we've wanted to learn. I've been attending a data science course online which is super far from what I do, but it's so interesting. I'm the only child — I’m not even a child anymore — at home and dancing has been a good bonding experience with our parents,” Sofia says.

Dot agrees. “I feel like we were all in shock, at least for the first two weeks. Personally, I feel better now. Three weeks ago, it was really bad, but once I started moving, dancing, okay na.”

* * *

Introductory online class rates are P2,000 for two weeks of unlimited online classes on Zoom plus one complimentary in-studio class and P500 for a single class. Book a class at 808studio.ph or visit @808studioph on Instagram for updates.