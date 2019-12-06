The sense and sensibility of Aesop

You might’ve heard of Aesop (pronounced “EE-sop” not “AY-sop.”) through your travels or on a list of skincare enthusiasts’ “best-kept secret.” The brand notorious for being under the radar — despite being on everyone’s radar — was founded back in 1987. It’s had a cult following ever since for its no-nonsense design and sensorial approach to products, packaging, boutiques and overall experience.

Starting out with just a few products, Aesop now carries a full range of merchandise including skincare, haircare, fragrance, and even a home scents line. While it is a skincare brand at its core, Aesop's success has always been linked to its clear communication of its vision and experiences of culture through literature, design, architecture and artist collaborations. A feat many brands aspire towards.

Episteme

In Episteme, a visual collaboration between Aesop and Dutch artist Bart Hess was recently held at ION Art in Singapore. Named after the Greek word for knowledge and understanding, the exhibition transformed the art space into a theater for the senses, highlighting three of the brand’s top-tier skin-reformative products — the Lucent Facial Concentrate, Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Hydrating Cream, and the Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque. The three videos created by Hess cleverly showcase the process of these specific Aesop formulations as they reach the skin’s surface.

“Bart really uses the human body as a canvas for his work and he plays with the materials and morphs them to convey different messages — that works well with us wanting to talk about the sensorial qualities and the physical benefits of our products,” says Marsha Meredith, global creative director of Aesop.

A league of its own

A brand that is synonymous with thoughtful and inspired attention to detail, Aesop has somehow elevated the banal everyday routines of its customers into a sensorial experience. From its iconic amber-colored bottles to its use of Helvetica and Optima fonts that have been widely imitated by others, it’s stood out.

Not one to follow convention, Aesop, unlike other beauty and skincare companies, doesn’t just release products on a regular calendar — they launch when they’re good and ready. Products range from a toothpaste made from sea buckthorn and cardamom to post-poo drops (yup, they did that) with crisp notes of citrus and flowers.

The Aesop store pilgrimage

Apart from its artist collaborations, one of Aesop’s renowned values is its approach to retail design and architecture, one that is respectful of community, culture and history. Worldwide, no two stores are alike. Aesop collaborates with a local architect or designer firm of the brick-and-mortar stores’ location to create a sort of homage that incorporates influences from its local surroundings.

In nearby Singapore, the design of the Aesop store located at ION Orchard was inspired by its location’s history as a nutmeg plantation, hence its design of pink walls to mimic the color of mace (harvested from nutmeg) and an “upside down forest” of slivers of timber hung from the ceiling to resemble a field of trees.

Walking into an Aesop boutique is a stimulating experience in itself. Staffers pleasantly greet you as you get a whiff of the store’s aroma of scents from bergamot to our very own ylang-ylang, all as you savor the visual display of its interiors and piles of must-have products.

We can’t wait till Aesop in Manila opens very soon.