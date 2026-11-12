Budget airline launches routes between Vietnam and Cebu, Clark

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnamese low-cost airline Vietjet Air launched three direct routes connecting the Southeast Asian country to two Philippine locations outside of Metro Manila, easing travel to and from Vietnam for those outside the capital region.

Vietjet's new services commenced last November 10 with the following routes: Cebu-Hanoi, Cebu- Ho Chi Minh City, and Clark-Ho Chi Minh City.

Ceremonies were held in the international airports of both Philippine locations attended by government officials, business partners, and prospective travellers.

Signature water cannon salutes were conducted by both airports to signal the start of new journeys between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The airline's chief executive officer Nguyen Thanh Son said in a statement the launch of the new routes reflects the company's growing presence in the Philippines as well as reinforces their role in "connecting economic and tourism hubs, countries, and cultures through air travel."

"We look forward to creating more convenient travel opportunities for passengers, stimulating two-way travel, and supporting trade and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines," the executive said. "These new connections will bring our two countries closer and open the door to even more opportunities for growth."

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Flight info

The Cebu-Hanoi and Clark-Ho Chi Minh routes will fly out between the Philippines and Vietnam every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The former carrying flight number VJ1956 will fly from Hanoi at 1 a.m. and land in Cebu at 5:30 a.m. The return route (VJ1957) on the same day leaves Cebu at 6:30 a.m. and land in the Vietnamese capital at 9:15 a.m., local time for each destinations.

Flight number VJ1870, meanwhile, leaves Ho Chi Minh at 12:30 p.m. and arrives in Clark at 4:05 p.m., the reverse flight (VJ 1871) leaving Clark at 5:05 p.m. and landing in Ho Chi Minh at 6:35 p.m.

The Cebu-Ho Chi Minh route sees the flight number VJ892 departing Vietnam's largest city at 10 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and land in Cebu at 2 a.m. the following day.

Its return flight (VJ893) leaves Cebu at 3 a.m. every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and arrives in Ho Chi Minh the same day at 4:55 a.m.

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