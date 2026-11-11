Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan top Filipinos' holiday travel wishlists

MANILA, Philippines — Cooler destinations like Japan and Vietnam are on top of Filipinos' travel wishlists, according to booking data from global platform Klook.

Japan has long been a go-to location but the northern part of Vietnam is increasingly becoming a popular destination for a cold-weather getaway.

The platform's general manager in the Philippines Michelle Ho noted in a statement how cooler locations remain popular, although more Filipinos are finding other ways to beat the heat and enjoy the year's final quarter closer to home.

"It's all about curating new and refreshing experiences and bridging the gaps in between so travelers will not have to worry about what comes next," Ho added.

The platform's data reports that one out of five Filipinos choose Japan for its colder weather, meanwhile Hanoi, Ha Long, and Sapa are drawing a majority of Vietnam bookings.

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The latter country is seeing a rising interest in activities such as alpine coasters, cable car rides, and local village tours.

Similarly, Filipinos are exploring outdoor activities in Taiwan like hot springs and mountain tours like in Beitou, Taichung, and Taroko Gorge.

Data also reflected Filipinos as one of the top source markets for the much-anticipated Singapore shows of K-pop boy band BTS.

That is a reflection of Klook Travel Pulse 2026, where 90% of Filipinos who travel for a concert extend stays to explore destinations, while 78% of that number stay up to another four days.

For data closer to home, bookings within the capital are up nearly 50% for accommodations and short-term stays. Bookings for island destinations like Boracay and Cebu are also up despite being the off-season for these locations.

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