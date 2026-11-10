Puerto Princesa tourism, growth get boost with Grab superapp arrival

The launch aims to help power the next chapter of tourism and local economic growth in the Palawan capital, connecting travelers to rides, homegrown restaurants and businesses, and the best of the city’s culinary and cultural experiences in one superapp.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Grab Philippines recently officially launched GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress, and its digital payment services in Puerto Princesa, in partnership with the City Government and the City Tourism Office.

The launch aims to help power the next chapter of tourism and local economic growth in the Palawan capital, connecting travelers to rides, homegrown restaurants and businesses, and the best of the city’s culinary and cultural experiences in one superapp.

Carrying the message “For the chill-seekers, Grab Puerto Princesa,” Grab invites both the locals and the visitors drawn to the city’s laid-back pace to wander beyond the usual itinerary and leave the getting around to the app.

Early platform data shows that both visitors and residents are already turning to Grab. Since services began rolling out in 2026, nearly one in three unique Grab users in Puerto Princesa have been travelers, while over two thirds have been local or long-term residents. Behind these journeys are Puerto Princesa’s local partners: driver-partners helping residents and visitors get around, and merchants sharing the city’s food with people who live in and visit the city. Grab gives these partners another way to connect with the community.

How people have used the app since services were first piloted earlier this year tells a similar story. Among users, top GrabCar drop-off points include hotels and travel-related destinations as well as restaurants, shops, residential areas, and local attractions, while top GrabFood orders feature comfort favorites like chicken dishes, burgers, and home-cooked dishes. Together, these patterns show Grab serving as a travel companion for visitors and an everyday convenience for residents.

“At Grab, we have always believed that progress is not measured by the size of an economy alone, but by how many people it lifts up,” said RJ Cabaluna, vice president for cities at Grab Philippines. “That is what brings us to Puerto Princesa. By bringing together transport and delivery professionals, local MSMEs, travelers, and residents in one vibrant marketplace, we are creating not just a more seamless experience for everyone, but a community that, through every interaction, lifts one another up. That is the kind of growth we want to unlock here: growth that is shared by everyone who makes this city thrive. Together with the City Government, we look forward to ushering in a new chapter of growth for Puerto Princesa, powered by technology, by shared experiences, and by the community itself.”

Puerto Princesa City Tourism Officer Toto Alvior welcomed the partnership as a step forward in the city’s tourism and digital modernization agenda.

"As our city grows, so does the need for transportation and services that are safe, reliable, and accessible to everyone," Alvior said, noting the city's pride in balancing progress with preservation.

"We see Grab's arrival as an opportunity for our people, our commuters, and visitors to have more convenient and dependable ways to get around. For our drivers and delivery partners, it means new opportunities to earn and provide for their families. For our local merchants and small businesses, it means a wider market and a stronger place in the digital economy. Together, we can make sure that innovation benefits everyone, especially our hardworking Puerto Princesans.”

As part of the partnership, Grab and the City Tourism Office developed a locally curated 5-Star Travel Guide to help travelers explore the city’s lesser-known attractions, food spots, and other under-the-radar experiences. The guide is joined by Grab 5-Star Eats, which highlights local merchants recognized for their food and service through millions of real Grab user ratings, including Puerto Princesa favorites Capheinated, Pit Stop Shawarma, Haim Chicken, and Chef Abduo Halal Food.

For the city’s pioneering partners, the impact is already taking shape. Salvador “Kuya Ador” Abrea spent years waiting hours at the terminal for passengers before joining GrabCar as one of its first driver-partners in Puerto Princesa in July 2026. Driving for Grab now gives him steady livelihood every day, allowing him to support his family. Beyond providing for his household, Kuya Ador finds deep fulfillment in helping others on the road. Known for his exceptional honesty — having successfully returned a misplaced wallet containing 20,000 pesos, as well as a forgotten laptop and cellphone to their rightful owners — he truly embodies the trust and community spirit of the platform.

"Masarap po sa pakiramdam 'yung laking pasasalamat sa ‘yo ng pasahero. Nakakataba po ng puso," shared Abrea.

On the merchant side, Pit Stop Shawarma has grown from a modest roadside stand along Manalo Extension in Barangay Milagrosa into one of Grab’s top 5-Star local merchants in Puerto Princesa. Known for its oversized shawarma wraps, cheburek, and house-made garlic and spicy sauces, the open-air spot now reaches travelers and residents across the city through GrabFood, with its large Chicken Shawarma as its best seller.

“Malaki 'yung naitulong sa amin ng Grab kasi po mas marami na 'yung nakakapag-order na hindi kayang pumunta physically sa store namin. Natutulungan kami ng Grab na madala at mas mapalapit 'yung food namin sa mga malalayo,” said Angel Bzhitskikh, owner of Pit Stop Shawarma.

Grab’s services in Puerto Princesa, including GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress, and Grab Financial Services are now available on the Grab app, downloadable on iOS and Android.

--

Disclaimer: This is externally supplied material from a third party and is not a product of reporting or editorial work by the Philstar.com newsroom.