Do the â€˜travel mathâ€™ on your next trip! Here are 5 tips to make every peso go further

Do the ‘travel math’ on your next trip! Here are 5 tips to make every peso go further

Travel math means looking at the value you get on your trip, and not just the price you pay.

MANILA, Philippines – Everything seems to be getting more expensive these days: from everyday bills and groceries, to fuel and electricity. Keeping to a budget has become more challenging, and just when you think you’ve got your expenses figured out, your friend suddenly adds you to a Siargao 2027 group chat. Or maybe, you’re already thinking about going home to Cebu for your mom’s upcoming birthday.

With so many expenses to consider, traveling might feel like something you need to put off. But before you leave that group chat or tell your family you’ll come home another time, consider this: a little planning and a smarter approach to spending can go a long way. That much-needed getaway or long-awaited trip home may still be well within reach.

If you want to figure out how to make the most out of your budget for your next trip without missing out on the experiences that matter, try “travel math” with these five tips.

1. Look beyond the basic fare

When planning a trip, the first thing we usually check is the ticket price. It’s tempting to go for the cheapest fare you can find, but there’s more to a good travel deal than just the price you see on screen.

Once you find a ticket with a reasonable fare, take a closer look at what comes with it. Does it include the things that you’ll need during your journey? Will you have to pay extra for meals and baggage? And finally, does what you’re getting feel worth what you’re spending?

The grand staircase welcomes you at every 2Go Travel journey.

That’s what travel math means: looking at the value you get, not just the price you pay. It’s not just about finding the cheapest ticket, but making sure you get more out of every peso you spend.

With 2Go Travel, for instance, your fare already includes a 50kg baggage allowance, onboard meals and amenities, so you can enjoy more of the journey without worrying about paying extra for essentials.

2. Know how much baggage allowance you need

If there’s one thing that can easily add to your travel expenses, it’s baggage allowances. This is especially true if you’re traveling with family, heading home for the holidays or bringing back pasalubong for everyone.

Instead of waiting until the last minute to figure out how much luggage you’ll need, it’s best to consider your baggage allowance early in your planning. With 2Go Travel’s 50kg baggage allowance already included, you can pack your essentials and still have room for more things you’ll need and want to bring home!

With 2Go's 50kg baggage allowance, you can pack everything you'll need without worrying about extra fees.

3. Don't forget to budget for food

Of course, no itinerary is complete without dedicated time for food trips! Whether it's enjoying Bacolod's famous chicken inasal or looking for the best curacha in Zamboanga, food is often one of the best parts of traveling. But as exciting as these food adventures can be, it's still a good idea to set a budget for them.

How much are you willing to spend on food? Allot a specific range on each meal, say P200 to P400, so you know how much to set aside for your food adventures.

Thankfully, you can take food expenses off when you’re sailing with 2Go. That’s right, meals are already included in your journey to and from your destination. Sulit, right?

At 2Go, meals are already included in your journey to and from your destination.

4. Put value in your journey to the destination

Not everything in a trip can be measured in peso, especially the value of a comfortable journey.

How you travel can set the tone for the rest of your vacation. Get on a smooth-sailing journey, and you’ll arrive feeling relaxed and ready for an actual vacation. But board an uncomfortable one, and you’ll feel tired even before you start your trip.

With travel math, there’s value in the journey itself. Like with 2Go, your time onboard can be part of the experience. You can freshen up with your loved ones at the salon and spa, hang-out with your barkada at the KTV room, or browse for pasalubong in their shops while you travel.

Instead of simply waiting to arrive, you have more ways to make the most of the journey!

Relax in your room or at the 2Go lounge, as you journey to your destination.

5. Set your travel allowance

Now that you’ve accounted for all the essentials, don’t forget to set aside your travel allowance for the fun stuff, too!

Check how much transportation costs at your destination based on your itinerary, then leave some room in your budget for things that make a trip memorable, like cute trinkets for you and for people waiting back home, a local dish you can only try there, or a spontaneous activity to check off your bucket list!

Plus, choosing 2Go means you’ve already saved on your fares and on-board meals. This means you can put that extra budget toward something special back home, like a family reunion dinner or a good meal after your trip.

Kaya bumiyahe kapag 2Go!

Travel with 2Go and make the most out of your peso.

At the end of the day, travel math isn't about spending as little as possible. It's about knowing where your money goes, making smarter choices and getting more value out of every peso you spend. Because a sulit trip isn't necessarily the cheapest one. It's the one that gives you more reasons to enjoy the journey without stretching your budget.

Ready to put your travel math to the test? Before booking your next local trip, check out 2Go Travel and see how much more your peso can get you. With popular destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao, you can start planning your next adventure while keeping your budget in mind.

2Go Travel Book your next local travel using the 2Go Travel app.

And when it's time to book, you have several payment options to choose from. Pay using your credit or debit card, online payment channels like GCash and Maya, or explore flexible payment options such as GCash GGives and GCredit, Salmon Credit and Finn's salary advance feature.

So go get that group chat going, plan that long-awaited trip home or finally tick off a destination from your bucket list. With a little planning, smarter spending and 2Go Travel, there's no reason to put those travel plans on hold. With 2Go, tuloy ang byahe, tuloy tayo!

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with 2Go Travel. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.