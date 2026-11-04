City of Dreams Manila wins 6th Asia’s Leading Casino Resort Award, retains Philippines’ Leading Casino Resort title at World Travel Awards 2026

Setting the gold standard for luxury leisure and entertainment. City of Dreams Manila is named Asia’s Leading Casino Resort for the sixth time since 2020 and Philippines’ Leading Casino Resort at the World Travel Awards 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila earned prestigious honors for the sixth time as Asia’s Leading Casino Resort and retained its title as the Philippines’ Leading Casino Resort at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held at Crossroads Maldives.

The annual international awards program, which recognizes excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, also named Nobu Hotel Manila, one of the luxury integrated resort’s three hotels, as the Philippines’ Leading Lifestyle Hotel.

Graham Cooke, founder of WTA, said the 2026 winners represent the very best in tourism excellence and congratulated awardees for raising the benchmark of achievement in their respective regions.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions once again, which we credit to our team’s unwavering dedication and passion for providing guests with high standards of service delivered with the warmth of Filipino hospitality,” City of Dreams Manila Property President Mark Tricano said.

“These accolades inspire us to further strengthen our hospitality, dining, wellness, entertainment and gaming offerings across our three luxury hotels and integrated resort, as we continue to meet evolving guest expectations. They are also a testament to our commitment to supporting the Philippines’ competitiveness as a tourism destination," Tricano added.

Photo Release A milestone moment for Philippine hospitality. Michael Habashi (second from left), vice president and property general manager of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, who also received World Travel Awards 2026 for the property, accepted the distinctions for City of Dreams Manila on behalf of the latter from WTA Founder Graham Cooke during the Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean gala ceremony at Crossroads Maldives.

The resort’s continued recognition as Asia’s Leading Casino Resort reaffirms its position as a premier leisure and entertainment destination in the region.

Its premium gaming facilities complement three Forbes Travel Guide Star-rated luxury hotels—Nobu Hotel Manila, Nüwa Manila and Hyatt Regency Manila—as well as more than 20 dining outlets, distinctive entertainment led by DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center, and a wide range of wellness, retail and events offerings.

Named the Philippines’ Leading Lifestyle Hotel at the WTA 2026, Nobu Hotel Manila blends Japanese minimalism with local character across its luxury accommodations and dining experiences.

City of Dreams Manila, which has also been named Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort three times, is a five-time recipient of World’s Leading Casino Resort and was named World’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort in 2023.

Photo Release A taste of Nobu, with room to linger. Dining is central to the experience at Nobu Hotel Manila at City of DreamS Manila, recognized as Philippines’ Leading Lifestyle Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2026. The stylish outdoor cabanas at Nobu Manila offer an inviting setting for Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s New Style Japanese cuisine.

At the regional gala ceremony, two other Melco Resorts properties in Macau and Sri Lanka were also recognized. Together with City of Dreams Manila, they have been nominated for the World Travel Awards Grand Final 2026, to be held in Tanzania in December 2026.

Now on its 33rd edition since 1993, the World Travel Awards is an annual international program honoring excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The WTA recognitions add momentum to City of Dreams Manila’s “The City Comes Alive” campaign, which spotlights the resort’s diverse leisure and entertainment attractions and creates compelling reasons for travelers to stay, dine, shop and play on property.

For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. Explore City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers and rewards or instantly check Melco Club points through the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by City of Dreams. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.