4 Philippine hotels retain Michelin Keys standing

MANILA, Philippines — Nine hotels in the Philippines were included in the second-ever Global Michelin Keys Selection, four of them retaining the distinction from the inaugural edition.

The selection is a new benchmark of the famous Michelin Guide for excellence in lodging, where inspectors evaluate thousands of global hotels and establishments to recognize "truly outstanding stays" worthy of high recommendation.

The Michelin Keys distinction is awarded based on five universal criteria that evaluate overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are as follows:

One Michelin Key: A very special stay with character and exceptional service.

Two Michelin Keys: An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place.

Three Michelin Keys: An extraordinary stay offering the pinnacle of comfort, service, and design.

For the first time, two hotels are recognized with Two Michelin Keys this year. These are El Nido Resorts Lagen Island in Palawan and Raffles Makati.

El Nido Resorts Lagen Island is a new entry commended for being a stylish and sustainable beach hotel with lavishly outfitted rooms, self-sufficient resort complex, numerous water activities, and commitment to environmentally sound practices.

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Raffles Makati improves on its One Michelin Key distinction last year as being more intimate and exclusive than its neighbor Fairmont Makati, which retains its One Michelin Key.

Cult favorite destination Amanpulo on Pamalican Island in Palawan and Nay Palad Hideaway Siargao in Mindanao remain with One Keys standing. Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in Cebu dropped out this year.

Receiving newly-minted One Michelin Keys are Palawan's El Nido Resorts Pangulasian Island, Hotel Okura Manila at Newport World Resorts, NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, and Manami Resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental.

Thailand leads all Southeast Asian countries with 71 Key Hotels, topped only by Japan (145) across the entire Asian continent.

"Inspectors find a hotel scene in 2026 ready to meet an increasingly flexible and open-minded modern traveler," said the selection. "No longer do hotel guests hit the road strictly for business or leisure, but increasingly for both, laptops in hand. Rough-luxury experiences, from tented rooms to trailers in the wilderness, are increasingly popular."

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