The Dusit Thani Bangkok unveils unique, captivating interiors by André Fu Studio

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dusit Thani Bangkok, the newly opened flagship hotel of Dusit International, Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, unveils with striking interiors designed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed design firm, André Fu Studio.

Led by renowned interior architect André Fu, the eponymous studio is celebrated for seamlessly blending cultural heritage with contemporary luxury to create sophisticated and serene environments that deeply connect with their surroundings. The firm's portfolio boasts a range of prestigious projects, from collaborating with Louis Vuitton for their Objets Nomades collection to designing iconic spaces for world-class hotels such as Claridge’s London, The Upper House Hong Kong, and Villa La Coste, Provence.

At the newly built 257-key Dusit Thani Bangkok, André Fu Studio was tasked with the goal of reimagining the original flagship hotel’s 50-year heritage, delivering modern luxury with signature artistic perspective, and recreating the same spirit that made the original property a beloved destination for travelers the world over.

The goal: reaffirm the hotel’s status as one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and set a new benchmark for luxury accommodation.

“We started with a vision to create a hotel that seeks to celebrate Thai culture on the global stage,” said André, “and together with Dusit’s creative team, we dug deep into the history and heritage of the original property that opened in 1970 to define its spirit and determine how we could translate this into a contemporary new skyscraper with my personal language of ‘relaxed luxury.’ To me, this project captures a turning point for Thai hospitality.”

“The design narrative revolves around paying homage to the original hotel’s warmth and distinct character, while also offering something fresh and innovative. I have imagined a visual journey that progressively becomes more modern as guests ascend towards the hotel’s iconic spire. It is a layered celebration of Thai culture and design sensibilities, art and craftsmanship throughout each destination within the property.”

The pavillion

A place to gather

The hotel’s unique design-led journey begins the moment the guest steps into the striking arrival lobby. Inspired by the artistry of traditional Thai pavilions, the triple-height lobby recreates the grand arrival experience of the original property and elevates it with a striking juxtaposition of returning signature elements – such as a lush waterfall garden featuring a tiered geometric composition and preserved beloved tropical trees that were first planted at the original hotel. A commissioned artwork mural by rising Thai artist Sakon Malee is prominently displayed to honour the hotel’s deep-rooted ties to the community, alongside traditional earthenware from Koh Kret — a small island in the Chao Phraya River known for its pottery traditions.

From an expressive dusty-golden diamond-shaped ceiling design inspired by lotus leaves to expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the space in natural light, this impressive space also subtly references Dusit Thani’s meaning as a ‘town in heaven.’ Freestanding bronze screens designed in collaboration with Project STUDIO and handcrafted by Dong Sculpture are garnished with intricate interwoven patterns to conjure a layered visual experience, evoking a dynamic sense of movement and ascension.

André has also introduced a warm palette of oak-paneling and antique bronze, juxtaposed with fresh accents of mauve, sage green, and teal blue. Custom-made streetlamps that capture Thai architectural silhouettes also adorn the room.

“For the main lobby, our aim was to embrace the key concept of creating ‘a place where people converge’ and provide a new ‘living room’ for Bangkok’s society to gather in the city’s most prestigious location,’ said André. “On that note, an elegant bar crafted entirely in jade green marble stands prominently at the heart of the lounge to create a highly activated lobby experience, a tribute to the spirit of the original hotel.”

Two meticulously preserved antique pillars, brought back from the original hotel’s Benjarong restaurant, stand as captivating focal points directly opposite the bar. Adorned with precious hand-painted murals, they mark the transition threshold where guests enter an upward journey of discovery through the more intimate parts of the property, symbolizing a gateway to the sky.

Exquisite rooms with a view

The guest rooms, starting at 50 sq m, blend traditional elegance with modernity. Each room boasts vast cantilevered picture frame windows that capture breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning skyline of Bangkok.

“The expansive five-meter-wide window bay in a singular glass sheet is the most distinctive feature of the guest rooms,” said André. “Framing uninterrupted views of the park, we have recreated the spirit of Thailand’s traditional sala asai – a place for travelers to rest and reflect – with elegant day beds that stretch the entire length of the cantilevered windows, allowing guests to seamlessly step into the landscape, luxuriate in comfort, and savor the unrivalled views.”

Seamlessly blending the original hotel’s rich heritage with contemporary Thai aesthetics, the guest rooms incorporate warm color tones and a subtle reinterpretation of local artistry and craftsmanship. “The idea was to make these rooms distinctively “Dusit Thani Bangkok”, unlike any other luxury accommodation experience in the city,” said André.

André has complemented each room’s harmonious palette of sage, celadon green, pale champagne, and gold, with warm oak paneling, evoking a feeling of intimacy and timeless elegance. Subtle curves on furnishings offer a modern interpretation of traditional Thai furniture. Delicate embellishments, such as intricate lattice paneling and handcrafted headboards threaded by local artisans, reference the murals in the original hotel.

A new landmark for Bangkok

Situated in the same prime location as the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 until 2019, the highly anticipated, reimagined version of Dusit’s luxury flagship hotel sits at the heart of Dusit Central Park, a landmark mixed-use development also comprising ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail center, and a 11,200 sq m Roof Park (all slated to open in 2025).

“Reimagining the original Dusit Thani Bangkok as part of Dusit Central Park has been a journey of exquisite curation and craftsmanship – a heartfelt celebration of Thai hospitality embodying the unique spirit of the original property,” said André. “Collaborating with Dusit's visionary creative design team and working alongside talented local artisans has been an inspiration. Together, we've breathed new life into this beloved landmark, creating a timeless destination that will inspire and enchant generations to come.”

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok are available via dusit.com.