In full color: Hue Hotel and Resorts Puerto Princesa turns 8 with new spots to sip and play

From playful new amenities for kids to elevated food and drink options for adults, Hue Hotels and Resorts continues to be a spot for all ages in Puerto Princesa

PALAWAN, Philippines — Hue Hotels and Resorts Puerto Princesa just turned eight, and it’s marking the milestone in true Hue fashion: bold, vibrant and full of life. To celebrate, the hotel has introduced exciting new spaces and experiences that add even more color to every stay.

This year’s anniversary introduces a fresh lineup of offerings that invite both locals and visitors to experience a livelier side of the hotel. From playful new amenities for kids to elevated food and drink options for adults, Hue continues to be a spot for all ages.

Sip and unwind at The Flamingo Social

All the way to the top—there’s something new worth toasting to. Hue Hotels and Resorts Puerto Princesa introduces The Flamingo Social, an all-day pool bar perched beside the hotel’s rooftop pool and designed for lounging, laughing and lingering from sun-up to sundown.

Bringing in bold energy and a splash of flair, The Flamingo Social adds a fresh twist to Hue’s lineup of amenities, complete with panoramic city view and colorful vibes that match the hotel’s signature aesthetic.

The highlight? A menu of 12 craft cocktails inspired by Isla the flamingo—Hue’s playful muse known for her chic charm and sense of adventure.

Each drink is thoughtfully crafted to reflect different moods and personalities, whether you’re feeling bold, sassy, breezy, mysterious or mellow.

What makes them even more special: these cocktails aren’t just pretty—they featuring sustainable ingredients and exotic recipes that bring a taste of creativity.

Equal parts fun and laid-back, The Flamingo Social is a rooftop escape for splashy drinks, sunny dips, and unforgettable sips—Puerto Princesa’s latest hotspot to sip, socialize and soak up the view.

Bright Buds Play Club: A fun, colorful corner for kids

Families checking in with little ones now have something extra to look forward to.

Bright Buds Play Club is Hue’s newly opened play spot designed just for kids—a cheerful, interactive space where children can explore, create, and make new friends. With its bright interiors and playful layout, it’s a welcoming haven for young guests looking for adventure and creativity.

The space features kid-approved favorites like a slide, a ball pit, and an arts and crafts area, offering a mix of movement and mindfulness. Beyond just fun, the Play Club also encourages sensory play and hands-on learning.

With a safe and stimulating setup, Bright Buds Play Club is the perfect place to keep kids happily engaged, while grown-ups enjoy some well-earned downtime. It’s a smart and joyful addition to Hue that turns every family stay into something even more memorable.

A new taste at LA-UD

Hue’s in-house restaurant LA-UD is serving up a refreshed menu that puts a bold twist on Filipino favorites. Known for spotlighting local ingredients and homegrown flavors, LA-UD now offers a creative mix of traditional comfort food and globally inspired bites.

New highlights include Grilled Fish, Smoked Ribs, and Chicken Inasal by Chef Edgar Limoico, each reimagined with playful twists. There’s also the Kaldereta Empanada and Chicken-Pork Adobo, alongside other uniquely Filipino delicacies.

Craving a communal feast? LA-UD is also teasing the upcoming launch of table boodle sets, promising a fun and flavorful way to share a meal with friends or family.

Whether you’re dropping by for brunch or settling in for dinner, LA-UD’s new menu delivers hearty, vibrant dishes that perfectly match the energy of Hue.

Hue’s palette grows bolder

Since opening its doors in 2016, Hue Hotels and Resorts Puerto Princesa has made a mark with its bold design, celebration of local culture and commitment to creating vibrant, memorable stays.

Now in its eighth year, Hue is showing guests how much more there is to look forward to. With new spaces to sip, play and unwind, the hotel is once again proving that colorful hospitality is a a full experience.

“At Hue Hotels, we want to create vibrant stays, vibrant experiences, and vibrant memories for everyone,” shared Alexis Yatco, group general manager, during the anniversary celebration in Puerto Princesa.

According to Yatco, Hue is excited about what more it can offer guests—not just in Palawan, but across the country. The group continues to grow its colorful presence, with thriving properties in Boracay and Puerto Princesa, and a new destination opening soon in Siargao, targeted for September.

Alexis Yatco, Hue Hotels & Resorts group general manager

Eight years in, Hue is brighter than ever, welcoming guests with new ways to play, unwind, and explore the color and charm of Puerto Princesa like never before.

From the Underground River to island-hopping adventures and local city finds, Puerto Princesa is full of color, and Hue is the ideal home base for experiencing it all in style.

