Highest train station in Europe is a 'Crash Landing on You' setting

Jungfrauoch Train Station, the highest railway station in all of Europe, was a filming location for "Crash Landing on You."

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of "Crash Landing on You" will no doubt remember the Switzerland scenes overlooking a lake in Interlaken, but another filming location is just as breathtaking.

A train or gondola ride away from Interlaken is the Jungfraujoch Train Station, which at 3,454 meters or 11,332 feet above sea level is the highest railway station in all of Europe.

The station is located east of the Jungfraujoch saddle, which lies between the Jungfrau and Mönch mountains in the Swiss Alps.

The Jungfrau Railway passes through a tunnel inside the Mönch and the Eiger mountains.

Above the station is the Top of Europe building and the Sphinx Observatory overlooking the Aletsch Glacier — the largest glacier in the Alps — Interlaken, Lake Thun and Germany's Black Forest.

"Crash Landing on You" scenes take place in the Top of Europe and outside the Sphinx Observatory as the characters played by Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, and Seo Ji-hye witness the beauty of the Swiss Alps.

