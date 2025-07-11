Taipei welcomes Filipino travel influencers as visa-free travel policy launches

Taipei Children’s Amusement Park lets Filipino influencer Krisell Lumagui and her family enjoy unforgettable fun together.

MANILA, Philippines — As the Taiwan-Philippines mutual visa exemption policy officially takes effect on July 1, the Taipei City Government’s Department of Information and Tourism (DOIT) marks this milestone by inviting two of the Philippines’ most influential travel content creators to experience and promote Taipei’s vibrant attractions to their millions of followers.

From July 1 to 4, travel experts Yosh Dimen and Vins Carlos of The Poor Traveler, a premier Filipino travel blog boasting 1.5 million followers, along with Krisell Lumagui, a beloved family travel influencer with nearly 1 million followers, are experiencing a curated tour of Taipei to highlight the city’s appeal to Filipino tourists.

The Poor Traveler takes you on an exploration of Taipei’s Xinyi District.

The Poor Traveler, known for their practical travel tips and in-depth guides, showcased Taipei’s unique blend of cosmopolitan charm and stunning natural beauty. Their itinerary highlighted the city’s diverse appeal, beginning with Yangmingshan National Park, which revealed Taipei’s rich and scenic landscapes.

They also explored Dihua Street in the historic Dadaocheng area, where they experienced traditional costume fitting, an activity that reflects the district’s enduring charm and evolving cultural offerings.

The journey continued at Simple Kaffa, a world-champion coffee shop nestled within Huashan 1914 Creative Park, a vibrant hub where art, culture and specialty coffee seamlessly come together.

“Taipei’s comprehensive public transportation system makes independent travel incredibly easy,” shared The Poor Traveler.

“The city’s night markets are truly unique, you can taste local specialties from across Taiwan in one place, which is very convenient and appealing for Filipino visitors. We love Taipei’s vibrant atmosphere and dynamic energy.”

They highly recommended Nanjichang Night Market for its diverse specialty foods and lively nighttime ambiance, calling it an absolute must for visitors.

Source: TAIPEI 101 TAIPEI 101 is a must-visit attraction for all tourists.

Krisell Lumagui, known for her warm family-oriented content, praised Taipei’s welcoming environment for families.

“Taipei is very family-friendly for tourism,” Krisell highlighted. “Taipei Children’s Amusement Park and Taipei Zoo offer excellent facilities with clear multilingual signage. Children have fun while parents can relax and feel secure.”

She also enjoyed therapeutic visits to Beitou Hot Springs and Thermal Valley, the whimsical Doraemon Anywhere Door outside Xinbeitou Station, and scenic views from the Maokong Gondola.

Sharing her beverage discoveries, Krisell noted, “Taiwan drinks aren’t just about bubble tea. Authentic Taiwanese tea is excellent, and we really enjoyed it. We’ll definitely recommend it to our Filipino friends!”

Throughout the tour, she observed nursing rooms and family-friendly facilities widely available, adding, “Taipei is a city perfect for family outings. Children can play and burn energy while adults enjoy their journey peacefully. It’s wonderful for families who love traveling together.”

Filipino influencer Krisell and her family experience the Maokong Gondola in Taipei City.

Building on this influencer engagement, the DOIT will host a Taipei tourism promotion event at SM Aura in Taguig on August 9 to 10.

Both The Poor Traveler and Krisell will be present in person, sharing exciting videos from their Taipei experiences and engaging with Filipino travelers to inspire more visits to Taipei’s “heart-moving” destinations.

With Filipino visitors already ranking among Taiwan’s top Southeast Asian tourist groups, the mutual visa exemption policy is expected to significantly boost tourism between the two countries, firmly establishing Taipei as a premier travel destination for Filipinos.

