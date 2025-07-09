Philippine Airlines brings back seasonal Sapporo flights

MANILA, Philippines — The nation's flag carrier Philippine Airlines will be flying between Manila and Sapporo, Japan again after five years.

The airline is reviving its seasonal nonstop Manila-Sapporo flights from November 24 until March 27. It will begin later this year and operate every succeeding winter season.

Philippine Airlines previously operated the route from December 2018 to March 2020, suspending it because of the pandemic.

The flights will be to Sapporo's New Chitose Airport every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The plane can seat 168 passengers, including 12 in business class, and has inflight entertainment options and Wi-Fi connectivity.

PR406 will leave Manila at 6:30 a.m. and arrive in Sapporo at 12:15 p.m., while the return flight PR405 leaves Sapporo at 1:15 p.m. and arrives in Manila at 6:10 p.m., all within the same day.

Sapporo is a popular winter destination because of its skiing resorts and its annual Snow Festival featuring large ice sculptures.

Philippine Airlines has the biggest network of destinations and routes between the Philippines and Japan, flying from Manila to Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita. There are also direct flights from Cebu to Osaka Kansai and Tokyo Narita.

Another local airline, Cebu Pacific, launched direct flights to Sapporo last January, also on three flights a week but with later times.

