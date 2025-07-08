Discovering and savoring Boracayâ€™s sought-after Station 1 â€“ The Lind way

Discovering and savoring Boracay’s sought-after Station 1 – The Lind way

BORACAY, Philippines — Longing for a glistening holiday in the tropical paradise that is Boracay?

Picture this: You enter your hotel room and immediately, you are greeted by the breathtaking view of the island’s crystal blue waters. As you settle in, you notice a handwritten note beside a platter of sweet bites, which include an unexpected personalized macaron bearing your name.

Later on, you decide to soak in the sunset views Boracay is most famous for. But what caught you by surprise is the direct beach access just minutes away from your room. When you take a dip at the expansive pool, a staff comes to you without asking, towels and sunscreen in hand.

These are the little moments that become unforgettable memories—the making of a luxurious stay in no less than the Station 1. Here, you are tucked away from the crowds and happenings of Stations 2 and 3, and are pampered by the select five-star hotels in the island.

The Lind Boracay

For a decade now, The Lind Boracay has been showcasing the best and the finest of Station 1. Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the renowned island property is committed more than ever to “craft experiences and create memories,” as its newest tagline goes.

‘Crafting Experiences, Creating Memories’

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Pierre Henrichs, The Lind Hotels chief operating officer, said that the new tagline is part of the overall rebranding the company underwent as it reached its 10th year in the hospitality business.

From their policies and procedures to their mission and vision, all have been anchored on the new tagline.

This is evident with The Lind Boracay’s personalized service for their guests. Henrichs explained, “Whenever we do service, it’s not robotic, we always try to understand what the guests really need. Some guests, they liked to be entertained. During the check-in procedure, they want us to tell them exactly how the mini bar functions.

“On the other hand, you may have a guest who just wants to be handed the key, take a shower, and not to be talked to.”

The Lind Boracay

There are more ways The Lind Boracay crafts personalized connections. Like how housekeeping refreshes the rooms not just once but twice a day. Before heading out, they will leave a handwritten note.

Then there are the “beach butlers,” who Henrichs noted are not just staff waiting to serve food and drinks.

“They are there to create experiences while guests are using the beach or the pool. They will be there waiting for you with a towel when you come out [of the water]. They have little gifts, they have recommendations, they polish your sunglasses, they will provide you with sunscreen or refreshing face mist,” he said.

These gestures, although simple are more special and personal, making them more memorable.

Staying in or having fun? All of the above!

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Besides the curated service, The Lind Boracay is an experience in itself, having been able to maintain its world-class design and chic aesthetic, as well as its beautiful amenities throughout the years.

Topping the list is the hotel’s beach access, which was saved from the 2018 Boracay rehabilitation. It enforced a “25+5-meter” easement rule for beachfront establishments.

“After the 2018 closure, a lot of hotels have lost their beach [access]. But our beach is actually within that [25+5 meter from the shoreline]. We are one of the only resorts left on the entire White Beach who actually has a beach,” Henrichs proudly shared.

It’s something that they take pride in. For him, Boracay’s strip of White Beach—with the finest and whitest sand—remains to be the island’s main draw.

Then there are the well-appointed rooms with spacious balconies and views of the beach, the pools, or the gardens. Each are equipped with their own mini bar featuring a Nespresso machine, a working desk, king-sized beds and daybeds!

There are also bigger accommodations, like the Presidential Suite, for bigger families, or rooms with own pools just guests seeking privacy and indulgence.

Outside the comforts of the rooms, embrace a vibrant and lively stay as The Lind Boracay becomes a coastal playground. Its range of amenities include a lap pool, kiddie pool, jacuzzi, and an infinity pool that overlooks the beach from three levels high.

The full-functioning gym, Kid’s Club, and various event spaces cater to diverse guest needs, from family fun to corporate meetings.

To cap this already impressive list of amenities, the resort is also home to The Spa Wellness, the pioneer brand known for high-end and holistic spa treatments. So don’t miss out on a rejuvenating massage after a day of fun and play.

Dining: A burst of flavors

No 5-star hotel stay is ever complete without great food, which also translates to great memories. Even with just two F&B outlets, the hotel doesn’t lack in terms of flavors and options.

It starts with all-day dining outlet, Tartine, which carries Filipino fare with a twist such as Bicol express lumpia for starters, bulalo or sinigang for soups, and US beef tenderloin steak kare-kare for mains.

The restaurant also whips up Asian dishes like Singapore chili prawns, wagyu beef and pumpkin rendang, Thai beef salad and so much more.

Tartine also serves the buffet breakfast that will not disappoint diners with its delish and wide array of cuisines.

Meanwhile, Crust, as an open restaurant concept, specializes in freshly made pastas and pizzas. Favorites include garlic butter shrimp fettuccine, gnocchi cacio e pepe, seafood marinara with squid ink, shrimps, scallops, octopus, and ‘Nduja with spicy salami, tomato, mozzarella, manchego and basil.

It’s also a hit for health-conscious diners with options such as grilled Halloumi cheese, smoked grilled eggplant bruschetta, and the Mezze platter with falafel, hummus, feta cheese, olives, artichokes, crudities, pita bread and dips.

Both outlets are just beside each other, and ingeniously allows diners to choose their preferred seating, weather indoors at Tartine, or al fresco at Crust. Of course, they can order between the two menus at the same time.

What’s next for The Lind Hotels

The upcoming The Lind Hotels in Siargao (top photo) and Coron

Henrichs also shared upcoming developments not just at The Lind Boracay, but also for The Lind Hotels as a leading hospitality brand.

For Boracay, their flagship property, two new facilities will soon open.

“One of them is a meeting space or [a venue] for small events [such as] after-parties as it is soundproof,” Henrichs said. The second one is Yim, the newest restaurant to serve authentic Thai cuisine.

Finally, The Lind Hotels is expanding its portfolio to two of the country’s most stunning and popular island destinations: Palawan and Siargao.

Palawan, known for its crystal-clear lagoons, diverse marine life and towering limestone cliffs, will be home to The Lind Coron. It promises to offer a paradise-like experience where guests can indulge in the island's beauty, relax in luxurious villas and enjoy impeccable service.

Meanwhile, The Lind Siargao will enchant wanderlusts dreaming of the island’s unique rock formations, emerald-colored sea caves, blue lagoons, and of course, the world-class barreling waves. Guests of The Lind Siargao can experience all these in style and comfort.

With its upcoming properties, and its flagship Boracay resort, The Lind Hotels continues to redefine luxury and nature travel in the country.

Contact The Lind Boracay's reservations team at [email protected] or +632 8835 8888.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with The Lind Hotels. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



