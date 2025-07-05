Went looking for K-drama churches – and found 12 more must-see spots in Southern Korea

Whether you come for the K-dramas, the temples or churches, the food or simply to feel something new, the Busan-Daegu-Gyeongju tour is for you.

MANILA, Philippines — When life gives you tangerines—or maybe just the longing for somewhere new—some places in South Korea answer with warmth and wonder, the kind that lingers long after the vacation is over.

Busan’s glimmering coastlines and colorful hills are more than just a K-drama backdrop. Every corner has a surprise that feels written just for you—whether you’re a hallyu fan or not.

And beyond Busan’s pull lie two gems: Daegu and Gyeongju. One bursts with youthful energy surrounded by mountains and countryside on the edge; the other brings you back to the time of ancient kingdoms through its temples and timeworn streets.

Together with Amkor Travel and Tours, Bareumi Tours and top Filipino travel agencies, Philstar.com explored the southern charm of Korea on a five-day, four-night itinerary that not only took us to a romantic film location in a famous K-drama, but also introduced us to new flavors and feelings.

Here are 10 places (more, actually!) to visit—and taste—in Busan, Daegu and Gyeongju:

1. Gyesan Catholic Church, Daegu

Seen in When Life Gives You Tangerines, this church stands gracefully in the middle of the city. It’s where one of the series’ most emotional moments was filmed, as well as the viral “pretend-to-faint-then-smile” scene.

After a peaceful visit, look for a restaurant offering a sizzling plate of dakgalbi, a local favorite featuring juicy stir-fried chicken, melted mozzarella and springy ramyeon—for refueling your heart and getting ready for the next stop.

2. Gasil Catholic Church, Waegwan

Tucked away on a hill outside Daegu, this Catholic church is the oldest in the area and considered a tangible cultural treasure. As the wind swirls through the trees and the countryside stretches before you, it’s easy to imagine the Tangerine wedding—or a quiet personal wish.

After a tranquil afternoon, feast on a riverside Korean beef barbecue dinner at Bareumi K-BBQ and Sushi Buffet, or enjoy the signature chicken-and-beer experience at Daegu’s only five-star hotel, Hotel Inter-Burgo.

3. Bulguksa Temple, Gyeongju

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is so timeless and beautiful that you’ll feel ancient wisdom whispering through stone pagodas and temple bells. Enjoy a calm walk through its pine-surrounded roads and serene ponds, which can take about an hour and a half to complete.

After your visit, ask your tour guide for the closest restaurant offering tteokgalbi (Korean short rib patties), which look like hamburger patties complete with all your favorite Korean side dishes.

4. Gyochon Hanok Village, Gyeongju

Slip into a hanbok and magically step into a previous era as you explore this village where time seems to stand still. With low yard fences, wooden doors and curved roofs, every space is an Insta-worthy location.

We visited during the scorching 33-degree Korean summer and we were saved by the familiar Melona ice cream. But if you’re there during colder weather, warm up with a bowl of shabu-shabu or sip tea at a cozy traditional teahouse.

5. Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, Busan

Carved into cliffs overlooking the sea, this iconic temple offers spiritual calm against the sound of crashing waves. It’s often dubbed the most beautiful temple in Korea. You can make a wish at the Buddha statue believed to grant sons—or simply peace.

Before you leave, try sannakji (live octopus), grilled seafood skewers or hotteok (traditional sweet rice cakes filled with brown sugar and nuts) sold just outside the temple gates.

6. 83 Tower and E-World, Daegu

Enjoy breathtaking mountain-framed views from the 202-meter-high 83 Tower. Even riding its high-speed elevator is a thrill! After soaking in the skyline and grabbing souvenirs from the top floor, head down to E-World for a ride or two.

Don’t forget to taste Daegu’s sweet side: cotton candy, churros or caramelized sweet potato snacks—all served theme park-style.

7. Blue Line Cable Car, Songdo Cable Car and Oryukdo Skywalk, Busan

Pray for fine weather and hop on the colorful Blue Line Park cable cars along Haeundae’s coast. It’s a relaxing, panoramic ride that feels just like the beachside intros of your favorite K-dramas.

For another scenic ride, glide above the sea in a crystal-bottom cable car and adore the stunning views of Busan from above. Then take a daring step onto the glass-floored Oryukdo Skywalk, where you’ll feel suspended between the sky and sea.

Afterward, stroll toward Chinatown for a “cinematic” bite with the famous dumplings from Oldboy, paired with jajangmyeon and crispy sweet-and-sour pork.

8. Gamcheon Cultural Village, Busan

A hillside of colorful houses—somewhat like Baguio in the Philippines—Gamcheon is full of murals, winding alleyways and charming references to BTS, The Little Prince, cats and more. It’s both a photo spot and a living storybook.

While exploring its shops and studios, treat yourself to a creamy bingsu or a cup of rich matcha latte with a view.

9. Yacht experience at Haeundae Beach, Busan

If the skies allow, nothing beats sailing along the Busan coast at sunset. Savor the soft waves, warm light and a gentle sea breeze. Yes, dear, this is your own slow K-drama moment.

Before or after boarding, fuel up with a Korean barbecue restaurant near the famous Haeundae Beach, known as one of the best beaches and filming locations in South Korea.

10. Lotte Premium Outlet and BIFF Square, Busan

Shop top Korean and international brands at Lotte Premium Outlet, which also houses a shabu-shabu outlet by the Bareumi Group.

Then dive into the lively street stalls of BIFF Square (think of Myeongdong, Seoul but less crowded). Try skewered tteokbokki, cheese corn dogs or egg bread—simple joys that will make you want to return.

Don’t skip a stop at the Ginseng Outlet, Red Pine Tree and Raisin Shop, and Charm & Charm Cosmetic Shop for K-beauty and wellness must-haves—because glowing inside and out is part of the trip, too!

Where this story ends (and begins again)

“Hospitality is top-notch in Busan!” says the hotel owner to the young lovers in When Life Gives You Tangerines, after they eloped from Jeju Island.

And despite the chaos of that episode, one thing rings true: in real life, Busan is a haven—of kindness, good food and experiences that will stay with you. In fact, a kind harabeoji (grandpa) working at a convenience store just below Asti Busan Hotel gave us a free hotdog sandwich for no reason.

Just one train ride away is Daegu (don’t worry—no zombies here). But we suggest skipping the travel stress by booking with a trusted agency like Amkor Travel and Tours, who’ll take you in comfort, on a private bus, and guide you through the region’s best-kept secrets, rain or shine.

And don’t miss Gyeongju, also just an hour from Daegu. Often called "a museum without walls," this ancient capital is filled with UNESCO World Heritage Sites and massive museums and collections (check out the Daegu Bangjja Brassware Museum!). It’s no surprise it was chosen as the host city for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

So whether you come for the K-dramas, the temples or churches, the food or simply to feel something new, Southern Korea is ready to welcome you with open arms and wide skies.

