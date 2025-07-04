Philippine Airlines begins flights to Da Nang, eyes November expansion

A Philippine Airlines aircraft as seen in January 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The nation's flag carrier Philippine Airlines officially launched flights to Da Nang in Vietnam, a route previously only flown in the Philippines by another local airline Cebu Pacific.

Da Nang joins the airline's two other destinations in Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, since 1986 making it the country with the most Philippine Airlines routes in Southeast Asia.

The airline flies from Manila to Hanoi daily. Flights to Ho Chi Minh from Cebu, meanwhile, are offered three times a week.

Philippine Airlines' PR 585 flies from Manila at 11:10 a.m. thrice a week — every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday — and lands in Da Nang at 12:45 p.m.

The return flight PR 586 leaves Da Nang at 1:35 p.m. and arrives in Manila at 5:10 p.m. on the same days.

The planes are Airbus A321 jetliners, with Business Class and Economy Class options, capable of accommodating up to 199 passengers.

The inaugural flight was marked with a send-off ceremony at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 last July 1.

"This flight is more than a connection between two cities; it's a bridge between our people, cultures, and shared dreams," Lai Thai Binh, ambassador of Vietnam to the Philippines, said.

Lai noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Philippines Strategic Partnership while next year is the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Philippines diplomatic relations in 2026, coinciding with the Philippines' ASEAN Chairmanship.

The airline is eyeing to expand the route to four times a week by November this year.

Cebu Pacific began flying to Da Nang at the tail end of 2023.

