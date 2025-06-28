Schilthorn - Piz Gloria, the Bond film location now a revolving restaurant in the Alps

Piz Gloria as depicted in the James Bond movie "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" and as it looks today

MANILA, Philippines — In the 10th "James Bond" book "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," author Ian Fleming wrote that the lair of the British spy's most famous villain Ernst Blofeld was location in the Swiss Alps.

Fleming imagined the lair was in the fictional Piz Gloria mountain, which became a mission for Eon Productions upon adapting the book its sixth "James Bond" movie in 1969.

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service" stand outs out in the film franchise being the first not having Sean Connery as 007 and the only one that then-newbie Australian actor George Lazenby took up the Bond mantle.

The book and film is famously the only one were Bond gets married, however his wife Tracy (played by Dian Rigg) is killed shortly after the wedding.

Production chanced upon a partly-constructed restaurant being built upon the summit of the 2,970-meter high Schilthorn mountain of the Bernese Alps, and decided to help complete construction provided it could shoot the film there.

MGM Studios Piz Gloria in the James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"

MGM Studios George Lazenby as James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"

MGM Studios Telly Savalas and George Lazenby as Ernst Blofeld and James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"

During shooting, the cast and crew stayed in the nearby mountain village of Murren, which is accessible to Schilthorn via a cable car to Birg.

RELATED: ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve tapped for next Bond 007 movie

Murren was so grateful having the production over that many used "007" as labels for their establishments and wares, even the Internet, although since Amazon MGM's purchase of the Bond film rights many are slowly shedding the use of "007" in case of copyright issues.

After production wrapped, the revolving restaurant kept the "Piz Gloria" name and remains open to this day, offering buffet meals and a panoramic view of the Lauterbrunnen valley and the Black Forest in Germany.

Over the years the restaurant has expanded to accommodate more customers but maintains original architecture, especially the ornate grills that Lazenby's Bond passes by up the stairs as he meets Blofeld's Angels of Death.

There is even a small "Spy World" gallery containing posters, stills, and actual props and costumes used in the film's production.

Outside the restaruant is a viewing deck where the movie filmed the curling scene involving Bond in disguise.

On a clear day, guests can have great views of neighboring peaks the Jungfrau, Mönch, Eiger and Titlis, and maybe even a distant look of Europe's tallest Mountain the Mont Blance located on the Franco-Italian border.

The Schilthorn is a popular location for skiers, or those trying to reenact Bond's escape in the film, and during the summer months hosts activities like biking, hiking and triathlons.

RELATED: A view of Switerzland's Aletsch Glacier, the Alps' largest glacier

___

Editor's note: The trip to Switzerland was hosted by Switzerland Tourism. At no stage does the host organization has a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date, and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.