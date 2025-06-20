A hotel that blends Old Manila charm with modern luxury

Winford Resort and Casino Manila has well-appointed hotel rooms that provide a serene escape for travelers and people on staycations alike, blending cozy elegance with thoughtful amenities.

MANILA, Philippines — A hotel in Manila offers history and luxury for their guests to experience a full spectrum of comforts and pleasures.

Guests seeking relaxation can head to a health club that offers soothing spa services, professional nail care, and foot reflexology — a quiet counterpoint to the buzz of the Philippine capital.

For food lovers, culinary adventures await at every turn.

Red Dynasty offers bold and authentic Chinese cuisine with traditional favorites served in an elegant setting.

Copa de Manila takes guests on a flavorful journey through Filipino-Spanish fare, celebrating local heritage through every dish.

Jinsei delivers precision and freshness in its Japanese selections, from delicate sushi rolls to hearty rice bowls.

At Winford Café, guests can enjoy signature coffee blends, all-day breakfast favorites, and comfort food classics in a casual and inviting atmosphere.

For those looking to unwind with a drink, Zabana Bar is the perfect stop for handcrafted cocktails and small bites.

The Hippodrome Bar and Lounge comes alive in the evenings with live music and vibrant performances, making it one of Manila’s hidden gems for nightlife and entertainment.

"This is just the beginning. We're building more than a brand. We're cultivating a space where stories begin, where people return not just for what we offer but for how we make them feel," said the hotel's president and chief operating officer Jeffrey Evora.

