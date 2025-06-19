Ala eh! Trekking, food trips and Taal heritage for a Batangas weekend

Batangas is just a three-hour drive from Metro Manila and there is much to explore in the Land of Rolling Hills.

MANILA, Philippines — If you're having difficulty thinking of a destination for a weekend getaway, one mustn't look too far away.

Batangas is just a three-hour drive from Metro Manila and there is much to explore in the Land of Rolling Hills.

Philstar.com was invited to a weekend immersion by Approache Hospitality Management and Sotogrande Batangas, the newest hotel property of Sta. Lucia Realty, to experience what Batangas has to offer.

Comfort food. Many will agree that AA's San Pascual is the best lomi place in town.

The noodle soup dish is proffered in hefty servings with varying choices of toppings. Whatever you opt for, the unmistakable touch of Bauan is what you'll get.

It's one comfort food that welcomes you whether as a first-timer or as a returning visitor to the town.

Nature trek. A hike unto the trails of Gulogod Baboy ranges — so named as the topography is shaped like the spine of a hog — will give you views of Batangas' seascapes.

From Mabini's coastal highway, traipsing through Barangay Nag-iba's meandering feeder roads, up the hiking trails unto the Kalumala Heights promontory, trekkers are rewarded with panoramic vistas of both Balayan and Batangas bays.

It is strongly suggested to time one's climb for the sunset hour to have a splendid moment enjoying the last rays of the sun as it turns the environs in scarves of gold, amber, and vermilion.

Museum tour. A visit to the Taal Church and a museum tour around the parish's vicinity is highly recommended.

Drop by the Leon Apacible House, Taal's first museum and the only Art Deco edifice in the whole town.

Another sensory experience is a visit to the ancestral home of Marcela Agoncillo, best known as the "Mother of the Philippine Flag."

RELATED: New Batangas hotel to offer Taal Heritage tour, trekking