Denise Laurel, son visit Singapore's latest, lesser-known attractions

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Denise Laurel is on a roll. Very effective in her role as ‘villainess’ in the GMA afternoon drama series "Prinsesa ng City Jail," she takes a break from her busy schedule to embark on an ultimate four-day adventure in Singapore with her son Bukie.

This is for the new video campaign of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in collaboration with Cebu Pacific (CEB) — with her in a starring role.

Designed to inspire Filipino travelers, the campaign showcases how to experience the best of Singapore, making every moment a great memory. At the heart of the campaign lies the idea that time is the ultimate luxury, ensuring that visitors will be able to make the most out of their trip, whether it’s indulging in world-class dining, exploring iconic landmarks, or uncovering hidden gems.

In the vlog, Denise is joined by her son Bukie and, together, they take viewers on a high-energy, four-day journey to discover the latest attractions as well as the lesser-known spots in Singapore.

Their adventure begins at Changi Airport, which is consistently ranked among the best in the world. Denise spotlights the seamless arrival experience, from breezing through immigration to quickly getting into the city.

Her first stop is the iconic Lau Pa Sat, where she savored a variety of dishes for brunch. She then dines at popular spots like Xiao Ya Tou, recommending must-try modern Singaporean dishes before capping the night off at Baia, enjoying scenic views of Marina Bay Sands while dining.

For some family fun, Denise and Bukie try their hands at making local coffee at Nanyang Old Coffee. Then they head for Sentosa, where they take a magical stop at Harry Potter Visions of Magic and afterwards marvel at breath-taking panoramic views at SkyHelix Sentosa.

Their adventure continues at Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore, where fun awaits. In the evening, they dine at Cavern, which is located in the newly opened Rainforest Wild Asia at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

As the trip winds down, Denise visits the colorful neighborhood of Joo Chiat, soaking in the charm of its shophouses and learning about Peranakan heritage at The Intan.

Taking a detour off the beaten path, Denise explores New Bahru, where she unwinds with a scent workshop at Omno. She also dives into the local coffee scene at cafés such as Kings Cart Coffee and PPP Coffee, with each offering a distinct take on the Singaporean café culture.

Before heading home, Denise and Bukie make a final stop at Jewel Changi Airport, where she navigates the enchanting Mirror Maze and marvels at the iconic Rain Vortex — a fitting end to their unforgettable escape before boarding their Cebu Pacific flight back home to the Philippines.

With direct flights, insider tips, and expertly planned experiences, this collaboration between Singapore Tourism Board and Cebu Pacific offers Filipino travelers a fresh, fun, and hassle-free way to explore the Lion City.

So, if you are planning to visit Singapore soon, watch Denise's vlog to discover how you can embark on an ultimate adventure and experience the best of Singapore.

