Local airline's 'Kalayaan' seat sale offers P12 flights

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific is joining in on Independence Day celebrations with a seat sale, with a one-way base fare for as low as P12.

The budget carrier's "Kalayaan Seat Sale" ending on June 15 (or until seats last) offers potential flyers an opportunity to purchase plane tickets with marked down prices to select domestic and international destinations.

Local destinations from Manila include tourist hotspots like Cebu, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Coron, El Nido, Siargao, Bohol, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Davao, and Bacolod.

There are also flights to local destinations coming out of Clark, Tacloban, Roxas, Pagadian, Ozamiz, General Santos, Kalibo, Tuguegarao, Virac, Butuan, Legazpi, Dipolog, Cauayan, and Cagayan de Oro.

International destinations include Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Nagoya, Bangkok, Bali, Taipei, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Chiang Mai, Da Nang, Shanghai, Macau, Kaohsiung, Bandar Seri Begawan, and Guangzhou.

The covered travel period of the sale are flights between December 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026.

This means Filipinos can already consider flying out for the Christmas holidays or their next summer vacation.

RELATED: Local airline offers Independence Day sale starting at P184