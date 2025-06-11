Bora with the fam? Azalea Boracay lets you feel right at home, just steps from the white sands

BORACAY, Philippines — Powdery white sands, unreal sunsets and an ever-changing lineup of restaurants and activities—there’s a reason Boracay remains a top pick for Filipino families and barkadas planning a beach escape.

Whether you're there for parasailing, yacht partying, the mango shakes or simply to unwind, Boracay delivers that signature island ease Filipinos keep coming back for. It’s a place where kids can build sandcastles while titas sip cocktails, or where your whole barkada can wake up late and head straight to the beach.

But even with a destination as stunning as this, where you stay can make or break the trip, especially when you're traveling with a group, whether it's the whole fam or your ride-or-die friends.

Spacious island stays made for the fam

Located in Station 2, just a short walk from White Beach, Azalea Boracay puts you near the center of the action, close to D'Mall, local bars, souvenir shops and seafood spots. But just far enough from the buzz to keep things calm when it’s time to rest and wind down with the fam.

Unlike most stays, Azalea offers more than just a place to crash. With its condotel-style suites, fully equipped with kitchen facilities, separate living and dining areas and multiple bedrooms, it’s built for families, barkadas and travelers who want the comfort of home even while on vacation.

Choose from one-, two-, or three-bedroom suites, ranging from 30sqm to 75sqm, depending on your group size.

Every unit includes a cooktop range, microwave, refrigerator, rice cooker, electric kettle and free-to-use cookware and dinnerware, which is ideal for those days when you’d rather whip up your own breakfast or enjoy a quiet dinner indoors.

There’s also a TV for movie nights, plus enough space for everyone to lounge without feeling cramped.

Value where it matters

While Boracay has its share of luxury resorts, Azalea strikes that sweet spot between comfort and value.

With a fully equipped kitchen in every suite, you can cook your own meals and cut back on dining expenses—leaving more room in your budget for experiences that make the trip unforgettable.

Boracay is packed with things to do, and staying at Azalea Boracay gives you the flexibility to save on meals and lodging so you can say yes to the rest.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias RedWhale Party Yacht offers serene daytime and sunset cruises that allow guests to soak in the natural beauty of Boracay’s coastline,

Think: a four-hour yacht party with RedWhale Boracay complete with unlimited snacks, unli-drinks and thrilling water activities like snorkeling, crystal kayaking and speedboating.

You can also hop between islands for an afternoon or treat yourself to a luxury massage at Tirta Spa to wind down.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Guests can escape into a peaceful haven at Tirta Spa, where sacred rituals and serene surroundings have earned global recognition.

And because Azalea regularly offers seasonal promos and family-friendly packages, planning that long-overdue barkada or family trip becomes much more doable.

On certain days, a deluxe room good for two to three guests (normally priced at P8,000) can go as low as P3,700, while a two-bedroom suite for six (usually P16,000) can drop to just P6,800, freeing up more budget to go big on the Boracay experiences that matter

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Azalea Boracay's rooftop pool

And though it offers homey amenities, Azalea still brings a 4-star hotel experience. The property has 285 guest rooms, a rooftop pool, and an in-house Kuya J restaurant for when you’d rather dine out without leaving the premises.

When staying in is just as memorable

Sometimes, the best vacation moments aren’t spent out on the shore, but indoors, gathered around the table sharing snacks and drinks, watching a late-night movie or taking turns cooking up family favorites. At Azalea, there’s space for those memories to happen.

It’s a kind of travel that’s both familiar and new: White Beach by day, warm kitchen lights by night. And with everything you need in one place, it’s easy to go with the flow.

Cook. Nap. Repeat. Or head out and party. You’re never too far from the action or from the comforts of home at Azalea Boracay.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Azalea. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.