'I Heart PH' to feature Hong Kong in new season

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle and travel show "I Heart PH" partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as it explores more adventures in a new 10th season.

The show's host Valerie Tan formally welcomed the HKTB during a media launch held at Quezon City's Novotel Manila Araneta City earlier this month.

The board's regional director Liew Chian Jia spoke highly of the new partnership with "I Heart PH."

"This collaboration presents a unique opportunity to highlight Hong Kong's rich culinary, cultural, and entertainment offerings to Filipino audiences," Liew said.

Liew also noted "I Heart PH" is the first local show to offer a glimpse of Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary celebrations, dubbed by the theme park as "The Most Magical Party of All."

Valerie share with the media her adventures in Hong Kong including climbing a 14-meter tall tower used in the annual Bun Scrambling Competition during the Cheung Chau Bun Festival every May on Cheung Chau Island.

The festival features a traditional Piu Sik parade, where children dressed up in costumes are carried around the island while standing on steel frames and the famous bun scrambling competition, where participants climb towering bun-covered structures to collect "Ping An" or peace buns.

The host also got to taste exclusive dishes served at the original Tim Ho Wan such as the restaurant's iconic baked barbecue pork buns, Roselle-infused crispy red rice rolls, and Almond Milk Tea, the latter two only found in Hong Kong.

Other authentic flavors Valerie experienced were flaky, buttery egg tarts and Hong Kong-style waffles from the Temple Street Night Market.

"I guess, one of the most unforgettable experiences is my encounter with the Giant Panda twin cubs at the Ocean Park Hong Kong," shared Valerie, expressing her hope to be back in Hong Kong for the cubs' first birthday.

HKTB aims to attract more visitors, particularly Filipinos, to discover Hong Kong's diverse blend of nature, culture, and flavors that makes Hong Kong a go-to destination.

Liew reiterated the milestone of 1.2 million Filipinos arrivals in Hong Kong last year, surpassing previous records.

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to enriching the travel experience, offering world-class events and seasonal celebrations that bring Hong Kong even closer to the hearts of Filipino travelers," Liew added.

