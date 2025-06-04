New Batangas hotel to offer Taal Heritage tour, trekking

MANILA, Philippines — A new hotel in Bauan, Batangas will soon offer tour packages for its guests to enjoy the nature and culture of the province.

Sotogrande Hotel & Convention Center Batangas will offer hiking in nearby Mount Gulugod Baboy that promises tranquility and the beauty of nature.

It will also offer the Taal Heritage tour wherein guests can travel back in time to see the culture and the heritage houses in Taal.

Often associated with stunning beaches and diving spots, Batangas offers a hidden gem for corporate events with this newly opened hotel.

This venue, managed by Approche Hospitality Management, provides a unique blend of luxury, convenience, and cultural immersion, making it an ideal choice for your next Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) event.

The hotel boasts of a range of versatile spaces designed to accommodate diverse corporate events. From intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences, the hotel offers a variety of meticulously appointed rooms and event halls, all equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

The expansive convention center can comfortably host hundreds of attendees, while smaller meeting rooms provide a more intimate setting for focused discussions. The flexibility of these spaces ensures your event is perfectly tailored to your specific needs.

SotoGrande's location in Bauan, Batangas offers a strategic blend of tranquility and accessibility. While providing a peaceful retreat away from the bustling city, the hotel remains conveniently accessible from major transportation hubs, making it easy for your attendees to reach.

The combination of serene surroundings and convenient access creates the perfect balance for a productive and enjoyable corporate event.

