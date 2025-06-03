Reclaiming rest at Rancho Bernardo: Why this resort should be your next weekend getaway

A slice of Rome in Bataan -- just a few hours from Manila! Rancho Bernardo’s stunning Trevi Fountain replica transported us straight to Italy.

After the intensity of the 2025 midterm elections, following our emotional farewell for Pope Francis and the historic appointment of Pope Leo XIV, many of us felt the collective exhaustion. Whether you’re in public service, the media, or simply a concerned citizen, the season demands long hours, emotional investment, and rapid schedules.

But here’s a truth we often overlook. Rest is productive too. We all need to hit pause—not just to recharge physically, but to reconnect with what truly matters.

For us, it always comes back to family. As a mother of three daughters, I’ve learned that the most valuable investments aren’t in gadgets or material things—but in shared experiences. Family travel is an emotional bank deposit that pays off in laughter, bonding, and memories.

That’s why, after a full and fast-paced season, we made our way to Rancho Bernardo Villas & Resorts in the peaceful, history-rich town of Bagac, Bataan — a hidden gem that’s redefining local luxury travel.

Striving to create a space where guests can find the perfect equilibrium, Rancho Bernardo is designed to offer a royal escape where every moment feels unforgettable.

Why quality time with kids matters more than ever

I’ve always believed that the greatest gift we can give our children is undivided attention in a beautiful setting—no deadlines, no screens, just connection.

And science agrees. A 2013 study found that over 60% of adults remember family vacations between ages five to ten as their most vivid childhood memories. These aren’t just trips—they’re love in motion. And they’re the kind of memories that shape values, identity, and relationships for life.

That’s why our time at Rancho Bernardo wasn’t just a break—it was a soul-filling, heart-warming experience.

The European-inspired Filipino resort you didn’t know you needed

Nestled in a quiet coastal town, Rancho Bernardo blends natural beauty with stunning European-style architecture. It features elegant nods to Italy and France—like its arched Roman bath, replica Trevi Fountain, and the dreamy Chateau de Gabrielle.

But what truly sets it apart is the Filipino warmth that fills every corner. It's luxurious, yes—but in a way that’s inclusive, comfortable, and family-friendly.

Villas are designed with intricate, handcrafted floor-to-ceiling woodworks by local Bataan artisans.

There are different types of villas, depending on the size of the group. Our villa was perfect for families like ours. From the cozy yet elevated design to the smart Alexa features and complimentary minibar, every detail was thoughtfully curated. Even with three teens, relaxation came easy.

What to expect: Family fun meets tranquil luxury

Grand and Royal Villas for couples, complete with private jacuzzis

for couples, complete with private jacuzzis Trianon Villas with refreshing garden plunge pools

with refreshing garden plunge pools Marchioness Villas ideal for long, peaceful stays

ideal for long, peaceful stays Monarch Villas perfect for up to 4 guests

The Roman Bath is a must-visit for a warm soak and reflection. The Zen Garden and view deck are perfect for sunrise journaling or simply soaking in serenity.

And yes, teens and kids aren’t left out—buggy rides, open-air play spaces, and family-friendly sports await.

(L-R) Striking mosaic-style masterpieces (like the one in the photo) greet guests at Rancho Bernardo, blending Filipino artistry with nature’s serene beauty. With the author’s husband, Nonong Velasco, Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas General Manager Edmund Valencia, and the author.

Rancho Bernardo is also fast becoming a popular venue for life’s special moments. Its Chateau de Gabrielle offers a romantic setting for weddings and celebrations, while the rest of the property lends itself to retreats, anniversaries, and gatherings. You can sense that it was designed not just for leisure but for meaningful experiences.

What stood out most to me was the balance Rancho Bernardo strikes. It’s a place where you can do as little or as much as you like. Whether you’re coming for rest or looking for family bonding activities, there’s enough here to support either intention.

(Left): The Bali-themed circular villas are built on stilts over a koi pond, made even more special with an exquisite, private jacuzzi in front of the villa --- adding a luxurious and relaxing touch. (Right): Golden hour hits differently at Rancho Bernardo—where every sunset paints the sky and your memories with breath-taking beauty.

The true luxury: Feeling at home while being pampered

During our stay, I appreciated how the resort integrates a spirit of hospitality that is distinctively Filipino. The staff were warm, professional, and genuinely attentive. The space is large enough to feel expansive, yet intimate enough to make every guest feel seen.

It’s easy to see why it appeals to a wide range of guests, from young couples to retirees, from solo professionals to families like ours. It delivers a form of luxury that feels intentional, not excessive.

For our family, the trip was simple but memorable. It reminded us that we don’t have to go far to find rest. Sometimes what we need is not a grand adventure, but a peaceful pause –one that lets us reconnect with nature, rediscover each other, and recharge with intention.

These are important values to teach our children. But just as important is teaching them how to rest well. How to make time for joy, for reflection, and for each other, how to have the feeling of peace after a busy stretch. Places like Rancho Bernardo make that possible. And for families like mine, it’s a reminder that even a weekend away can bring us closer. It doesn’t need to be extravagant, just meaningful.

The pool area offers a serene environment with comfortable lounges and a poolside bar, a refreshing escape blending leisure and luxury.

In the end, that’s what we’ll remember. Not the specific amenities or schedules, but the laughter over breakfast, the shared sunset, the feeling of peace after a busy stretch. If you’re looking for a place to reset, especially with your family – I can sincerely say Rancho Bernardo is worth the trip.

