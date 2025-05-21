New hotel brand to open branches in Baguio, Moalboal

Chroma Hospitality executives at the launch of the Grafik Hotel Collection.

MANILA, Philippines — Chroma Hospitality officially launched its new hospitality brand, the Grafik Hotel Collection, joining other brands Crimson Hotels & Resorts and Quest Hotels.

At the brand's launch last May 20 in Makati, Chroma's Country Manager James Montenegro described Grafik as "experiential hospitality grounded in culture and the human experience."

The new brand will open different and "authentic" properties across the Philippines, each "speaking their own language shaped by their surroundings."

Grafik will be divided into three types: City, Resort, and Nude (off the beaten track).

Branding Manager Joshua Hernandez further explained that Grafik will highlight "curious collections, colorful cuisines, and a chapter one front," the latter lending to Grafik's storytelling direction.

This includes working with local artists and keeping tradition alive for gallery walls and handmade decorations, as well as making dishes with local ingredients elevated by expert technique.

The brand's first four locations will be Baguio, Moalboal, Dauin, and Duawon in Mactan. Montenegro told Philstar.com Baguio would open first by the year's end.

Montenegro said all but Moalboal are locations owned by Chroma's parent company, Filinvest. He pushed for a hotel in Moalboal, sharing his closeness to the Cebu municipality in his younger years.

Moalboal is targeted to open in 2027. Dauin is planned to open after Moalboal, with Duawon last.

Montenegro also said Chroma is in discussions for other destinations, with Zambales and Siargao as possible locations.

