Disneyland Hong Kong launches grandest-ever 'Momentous'

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life in Southeast Asia this June.

Each day, the party will reach a high note with “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!”. This "Most Magical Show on Earth" is the grandest-ever at HKDL, spanning the area from the Castle of Magical Dreams to Main Street, U.S.A.

For the first time ever, it will feature eight multimedia elements, including extended large-scale three-dimensional (3D) projection mapping, drones, illuminated water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, theatrical lighting, and pyrotechnic effects.

This enhanced 20th anniversary edition of the nighttime spectacular will illuminate the sky with nearly 30 minutes of music and memorable moments, featuring an array of Disney characters from a diverse collection of stories, such as the Three Good Fairies from “Sleeping Beauty” and friends from “The Princess and the Frog,” to form an immersive 360-degree spectacle.

As “Momentous” begins, the Fairy Godmother, with a flick of her wand, will remind Mickey that it’s time to host the "Most Magical Party of All."

Fairy dust will reveal a glowing “2” and Mickey head in the sky — forming the signature 20th anniversary logo alongside the Castle of Magical Dreams, suspending time and sealing the magic.

“This party is a vibrant celebration like never before,” said Christie Evangelisto, Creative Director, Entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “Guests can get up close and interact with beloved Disney characters, both classic and new, as we bring everyone together for the festivities. Prepare to experience the full celebration with all your favorite Disney Friends!”

Editor's note: The tour to HKDL was hosted by HKDL to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.