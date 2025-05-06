From our kitchen to Mom’s heart: Celebrate Mother’s Day at Food Exchange Manila and strEATs

MANILA, Philippines — This Mother’s Day, let love take center stage as Novotel and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City come together to honor the extraordinary women who shape our lives. Under the heartfelt themes “Cherished MOMents” and “Styled to Dine,” families are invited to celebrate with unforgettable staycation packages and festive dining experiences tailored to create lasting memories.

From indulgent buffets at Food Exchange Manila and strEATs, to exclusive spa perks and stylish surprises like a runway tribute and mimosa bar, both hotels promise a celebration that blends culinary delight, comfort, and heartfelt appreciation—making every mom feel like royalty.

Her love, my story

This Mother’s Day, Novotel Manila Araneta City invites you to celebrate the most important woman in your life with a heartfelt escape that combines rest, indulgence, and love. From May 1 to 31, guests can treat their moms to the “Cherished MOMents” Mother’s Day Room Retreat—a specially curated stay package designed to provide comfort, elegance, and pampering fit for a queen.

Available for booking from May 1 to 30, this exclusive retreat starts at just P6,888 nett and includes an overnight stay with a generous buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (15 years old and below) at Food Exchange Manila. Adding a thoughtful touch, the package comes with a beautifully pre-arranged bouquet from Belle Fleurs at Novotel Manila, ensuring mom feels cherished from the moment she arrives.

Guests can also enjoy 20% off at all food and beverage outlets (excluding In-Room Dining, Indulge Gelato, and Che Buono) as well as 20% off on all à la carte spa treatments at In Balance Spa—perfect for moms in need of well-deserved rejuvenation. To top it off, early check-in from 10 a.m. and late check-out until 2 PM (subject to availability) allows families to maximize their time together in comfort.

Whether it's a surprise gift or a planned weekend retreat, Novotel's “Cherished MOMents” offers everything to make Mother’s Day truly unforgettable. Book now via bit.ly/CherishedMOMents. Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-222283, Series of 2025.

Novotel Manila Araneta City invites families to make this Mother’s Day extra special with a buffet experience that honors the queens of our hearts. On May 11, guests can choose between a delightful lunch or an indulgent dinner buffet at Food Exchange Manila. The celebration promises a feast of premium dishes, decadent desserts and curated culinary delights, all served in a warm and elegant atmosphere.

The lunch buffet is available from 12 to 3 p.m., while the dinner buffet runs from 6 to 10 p.m., both priced at P3,288 nett per person. As an added treat, those booking through My Novotel Boutique can enjoy a special rate of P2,088 nett per person, making it easier than ever to celebrate without compromise.

“We want to make this Mother’s Day a memorable one by curating a festive and flavorful dining experience that moms and their families will treasure,” said May Malagamba, director of F&B at Novotel Manila Araneta City. With its theme “A Buffet Fit for a Queen,” this event promises to be a heartfelt tribute to motherhood.

Guests are encouraged to reserve early through My Novotel Boutique at my.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com to secure their spots. For further inquiries or reservations, contact (+632) 8990 7888 or email H7090@accor.com.

A Mother’s Day runway feast

This May 11, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City invites families to celebrate the queen of their hearts with “Styled to Dine: A Mother’s Day Runway Feast” at strEATs. Guests can indulge in a vibrant Asian buffet while enjoying delightful extras like a DIY mimosa bar, a cupcake decorating station and a chic, magazine-inspired photo booth.

The celebration comes alive with live entertainment, exciting giveaways and a heartwarming “Runway for Mom,” giving every mother a well-deserved spotlight moment. Buffet rates are P1,599 nett per person for lunch (12 to 2 p.m.) and P1,799 nett per person for dinner (6 to 10 p.m.).

To make the celebration even more memorable, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City is also offering the Mom’s Little Escape Staycation package from May 1 to 31. Moms can unwind in comfort with special room rates starting at P2,799 nett for a Standard Room and P7,799 nett for a Family Room on weekdays, and P2,999 nett and P7,999 nett respectively on weekends. The package includes a breakfast buffet at strEATs—for two adults and one child (Standard Room) or two adults and two children (Family Room)—plus exclusive dining discounts: 20% off on weekend lunch or dinner buffets at strEATs, and 10% off at Le Bistro, The Edge Skyview Bar and strEATs Coworking Café.

Whether it’s a stylish lunch, a memorable dinner or a restful staycation, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City offers the perfect way to pamper moms this Mother’s Day. Reserve now and make her day extra special. Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-223180, Series of 2025.

For inquiries or table reservations, please call +632 8248 8444 or email HB133@accor.com

Editor’s Note: This press release from Novotel is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.