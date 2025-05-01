Travel as therapy: Most Filipinos use AI for planning trips

MANILA, Philippines — A huge majority of Filipinos consider travel as a "form of therapy," according data released by travel platform Klook Philippines from its "2025 Travel Pulse" study.

This is a change from last year's findings, noted Klook Philippines' General Manager Michelle Ho, when Filipinos considered travel a love language.

"Overall, we've seen Filipinos take more chances on traveling in 2024 and definitely aren’t slowing down in 2025," Ho said. "It goes to show that travel continues to evolve in different ways to serve each individual's unique definition of joy."

All Filipino respondents for the "2025 Travel Pulse" study find travel an effective way to manage stress and well-being, making it a "form of therapy."

More than half (78.4%) use travel as a getaway for a mental break, with 31.6% choosing nature retreat for a creative reset. For comparison, the market average in this aspect is 15.8%.

While almost half of Filipinos feel entirely recharged after traveling, 92.2% of them also experience post-travel blues leading to immediate planning of the next trip.

More than half of respondents sought the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to plan trips, while 35% have not tried it but are interested using it for their next travels.

The study also found that while Gen Z (64.4 %) and Millennials (51.8%) are attuned to using AI (64.4% and 51.8%, respectively), a small percentage (6.7%) are not interested in trying it out.

Klook Philippines found a 202% growth of Filipinos booking hotels within the Philippines and a 160% increase of inbound tourists booking local hotels compared to the previous year, leading to a 190% increase of booking hotel stays on the platform.

