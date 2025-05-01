2 Philippine beaches rise to 2nd, 38th spots on 'World's 50 Best Beaches' list

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine beaches remained on the "World's 50 Best Beaches" list, with Palawan's Entalula Beach rising to the No. 2 spot from No. 4 last year.

Entalula Beach was only topped by Italy's Cala Goloritze, which was only No. 19 in the 2024 version of the annual list.

The write-up for Entalula Beach said it was "loved for its amazing seclusion" and "impresses with striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores."

More beaches in the area are frequented offering Entalula Beach — only accessible by boat — visitors to really be immersed in nature, particularly its clear water and vibrant coral reefs.

The other Philippine entry is Romblon's Bon Bon Beach, which figured at No. 38, rising from last year's No. 45 spot.

Bon Bon Beach is described as a "laid-back paradise... admired for its unique natural sandbar that stretches out to Bangug Island."

"The sand is fine and white, while the water is incredibly clear, providing lovely swimming conditions without big waves," its write-up added. "As a lesser-known destination, Bon Bon Beach offers a quiet retreat compared to more tourist-heavy spots, so much so that often you could have this beach all to yourself."

Completing the Top 5 were Thailand's Bang Bao Beach, Greece's Fteri Beach, and French Polynesia's PK 9 Beach.

