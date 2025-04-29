‘Angels & Demons’ on location: Castel Sant’Angelo in photos

From left: Castel Sant’Angelo's peak with a statue depicting the castle as the site where St. Michael the Archangel defeated Lucifer; the castle's facade at night

ROME, Italy — A “kabayan” is among the Filipinos working at the roof deck café of Castel Sant’Angelo, the popes’ former castle and fortress and one of the locations that figured prominently in the 2009 American mystery thriller film “Angels & Demons,” which is getting airplay nowadays as it features the papal conclave.

Interest on the Catholic Church’s mysteries and the conclave is up following the recent death and burial of Pope Francis.

In “Angels & Demons,” Harvard University Professor of Religious Iconology and Symbology Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hanks, rescues a cardinal kidnapped by the Illuminati. The cardinal tells Langdon that he and the other preferiti (cardinals preferred to become the next pope) were held captive in Castel Sant’Angelo.

Castel Sant’Angelo, nowadays, can be visited through advanced booking online or through tour groups bundled with other destinations such as the Pantheon and the Vatican Museums.

It is easily navigable with or without a tour or audio guide, but walking around the castle is such a leg burner that includes steep slopes, staircases and narrow passages leading to the castle’s many rooms that are now museums for artifacts and art exhibits.

Since the castle was once the tallest building in Rome, it gives one the perfect vantage points to take pictures of the entirety of the nearby St. Peter’s Basilica and Square. It gives a good aerial view of Rome, especially when one reaches the castle’s peak, the location of the St. Michael the Archangel statue that depicts the belief that the castle was built where the archangel allegedly defeated Lucifer.

The castle was originally built as a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Hadrian and his family between 134 and 139 AD.

In the 14th century, the popes converted the building into a castle. Pope Nicholas III connected the castle to St. Peter’s Basilica. Through the years, the castle’s alleged “secret passageways” leading to The Vatican, also as depicted in the movie “Angels & Demons,” have caused mystery and intrigue.

Today, the Passetto di Borgo or Corridor of Borgo, once the “secret passage” connecting the castle to The Vatican City, where popes are supposed to escape for safety, is now open for tours.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Castel Sant’Angelo street view

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo One of the castle's entrances and exits

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt artifacts

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ancient Roman architecture, statues and passageways

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The castle has many passageways, which have become subject of mystery and intrigue through the centuries.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Passageway leading to the castle's cafe

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A statue of St. Michael the Archangel (left); some the castle's courtyards

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ornate Baroque, Rococo and other Renaissance details like those seen in The Vatican City, since the castle was also home to several popes in the past

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Exhibition showing the castle's evolution from mausoleum to castle and to museum

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Room of one of the popes that lived in the castle

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Room of one of the popes that lived in the castle

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Toilets dating back to Ancient Rome

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Castel Sant’Angelo's peak with a statue depicting the castle as the site where St. Michael the Archangel defeated Lucifer

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo St. Peter's Basilica and Tiber river as seen from the castle's peak

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Tiber river as seen from the castle's peak

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Street-level view of Tiber river

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo An artist making on-the-spot caricatures of tourists by the Tiber river bridge

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Castel Sant’Angelo at daytime - book a skip-the-line ticket ahead of time to avoid long queues

