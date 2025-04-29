fresh no ads
‘Angels & Demons’ on location: Castel Sant’Angelo in photos

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 12:25pm
From left: Castel Sant’Angelo's peak with a statue depicting the castle as the site where St. Michael the Archangel defeated Lucifer; the castle's facade at night
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

ROME, Italy — A “kabayan” is among the Filipinos working at the roof deck café of Castel Sant’Angelo, the popes’ former castle and fortress and one of the locations that figured prominently in the 2009 American mystery thriller film “Angels & Demons,” which is getting airplay nowadays as it features the papal conclave. 

Interest on the Catholic Church’s mysteries and the conclave is up following the recent death and burial of Pope Francis.

In “Angels & Demons,” Harvard University Professor of Religious Iconology and Symbology Robert Langdon, played by Tom Hanks, rescues a cardinal kidnapped by the Illuminati. The cardinal tells Langdon that he and the other preferiti (cardinals preferred to become the next pope) were held captive in Castel Sant’Angelo.

Castel Sant’Angelo, nowadays, can be visited through advanced booking online or through tour groups bundled with other destinations such as the Pantheon and the Vatican Museums. 

It is easily navigable with or without a tour or audio guide, but walking around the castle is such a leg burner that includes steep slopes, staircases and narrow passages leading to the castle’s many rooms that are now museums for artifacts and art exhibits.

Since the castle was once the tallest building in Rome, it gives one the perfect vantage points to take pictures of the entirety of the nearby St. Peter’s Basilica and Square. It gives a good aerial view of Rome, especially when one reaches the castle’s peak, the location of the St. Michael the Archangel statue that depicts the belief that the castle was built where the archangel allegedly defeated Lucifer.

The castle was originally built as a mausoleum for Roman Emperor Hadrian and his family between 134 and 139 AD. 

In the 14th century, the popes converted the building into a castle. Pope Nicholas III connected the castle to St. Peter’s Basilica. Through the years, the castle’s alleged “secret passageways” leading to The Vatican, also as depicted in the movie “Angels & Demons,” have caused mystery and intrigue. 

Today, the Passetto di Borgo or Corridor of Borgo, once the “secret passage” connecting the castle to The Vatican City, where popes are supposed to escape for safety, is now open for tours.

Castel Sant’Angelo street view
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
One of the castle's entrances and exits
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Ancient Greece and Ancient Egypt artifacts
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Ancient Roman architecture, statues and passageways
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
The castle has many passageways, which have become subject of mystery and intrigue through the centuries.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Passageway leading to the castle's cafe
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
A statue of St. Michael the Archangel (left); some the castle's courtyards
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Ornate Baroque, Rococo and other Renaissance details like those seen in The Vatican City, since the castle was also home to several popes in the past
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Exhibition showing the castle's evolution from mausoleum to castle and to museum
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Room of one of the popes that lived in the castle
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Room of one of the popes that lived in the castle
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Toilets dating back to Ancient Rome 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Castel Sant’Angelo's peak with a statue depicting the castle as the site where St. Michael the Archangel defeated Lucifer
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
St. Peter's Basilica and Tiber river as seen from the castle's peak
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Tiber river as seen from the castle's peak
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
St. Peter's Basilica as seen from the castle's peak
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Street-level view of Tiber river 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
An artist making on-the-spot caricatures of tourists by the Tiber river bridge
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Castel Sant’Angelo at daytime - book a skip-the-line ticket ahead of time to avoid long queues
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

ANGELS AND DEMONS

CASTEL SAN ANGELO

PAPAL CONCLAVE

ROME

VATICAN
