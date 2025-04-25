Things to do in island getaway Samal Island

MANILA, Philippines — Despite all the commercial developments going on around the country, there remains to be a lot of unexplored — or less explored — islands.

One such island happens to be Samal Island in Davao Del Norte.

Also known as the "Island Garden City," it remains to be one of Mindanao’s hidden gems, as it is blessed with amazing sites that allow nature lovers to go diving, snorkeling, or simply relaxing on its beautiful beaches.

Developments have been made on the island, true, but not to the point where it loses its idyllic charm and natural beauty. Discovery Samal serves as a beautiful gateway to this island paradise, where guests can visit various nature-based developments and attractions, such as marine parks and sanctuaries, and botanical gardens.

Discovery Samal boasts of 153 well-appointed villas and suites, and guests get to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Davao Gulf by just strolling around the resort.

An overnight stay entitles guests to a sumptuous breakfast for two in The Shoreline restaurant, access to resort amenities such as swimming pool and beach, plus a 10% discount in any of the resort’s restaurants and Samal Escape Spa treatments. There’s also complimentary roundtrip transfers to and from Davao International Airport and Davao Welcome Center. Guests who book their stay now via Discovery Samal’s website get a 30% discount on weekday stays and 25% discount for weekends with a stay period until June 2025.

Speaking of food in the resort’s restaurants, Morning Catch and Shoreline are the two venues for exciting meals.

Well-appointed villas and suites await guests at the resort.

Morning catch, the resort’s seafood specialty restaurant, is located right by the beach club and serves a wide array of the freshest seafood caught and brought straight to your plate. For a dining credit of P2,400 nett per person, guests can have succulent shrimps to juicy crabs, prepared just the way you want it. There are also Asian dishes, such as Baked Bantayan Scallop, Davao Crabs and Seafood Laksa.

For international and local cuisines, Shoreline, the all-day dining restaurant, lets guests choose among U.S. Prime Rib Eye Steak, Sous Vide BBQ Pork Ribs, and Linguini Scampi—and more—with a dining credit of P2,400 net per person. Make sure to save space for Discovery Samal’s artisanal ice cream. Dining credits are available for purchase at the resort, and these can be used at all the restaurants for only P1,500 net per person for Monday to Thursday dining and P2,500 net per person for Friday to Sunday dining.