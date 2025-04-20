New songs alert: Hong Kong Disneyland shows glimpse of 20th anniversary celebration

The all-new nighttime spectacular, 'Momentous,' has arrived — and it is Hong Kong's greatest evening experience! This show illuminates the night sky with nearly 20 minutes of music and memorable moments, all wrapped up in one monumental journey.

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life in Southeast Asia this June.

Last Thursday, April 17, the resort hosted the dazzling “20th Anniversary Magical Red Carpet Party,” a pre-party event offering a first look at The Most Magical Party of All, a year-long celebration across the resort.

Over 500 invited media representatives, Disney fans and top-tier influencers, including YouTubers, TikTok, Douyin content creators from the Philippines, Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the United States were treated to a sneak peek of the 20th anniversary-themed entertainment and offerings.

To ignite the party spirit, Mickey Mouse and his Disney pals — along with Duffy and Friends, the HKDL Ambassadors, cast members, and performers — took center stage on the red carpet for a one-day-only spectacular fashion showcase at Main Street, U.S.A.

The fashion show spotlighted Disney friends in their new 20th anniversary party outfits, as well as cast members donning exclusive themed merchandise. The showcase offered a range of outfit ideas for guests joining the party this June.

Talented vocalists also energized guests with a vibrant performance of HKDL’s brand-new 20th anniversary anthem, "The Most Magical Party of All."

“We’re thrilled to kick off The Most Magical Party of All on June 28! Our incredible cast members are putting their all into getting everything ready for the year-long party. This milestone celebration will be filled with immersive entertainment, extraordinary moments, and boundless Disney magic and surprises — we cannot wait to welcome everyone from around the globe to HKDL’s most unforgettable celebration yet!” said Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

“Guests will embark on a day-to-night magical party that builds excitement as the day unfolds,” shared Paul Rivet, Executive Director, Entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “Our 20th anniversary celebration also showcases how Disney entertainment has evolved to new heights. Get ready for three unmissable entertainment experiences, from our brand-new anniversary-only castle stage show, largest-ever parade to the grandest nighttime spectacular in HKDL’s history, elevating the party vibes to an unprecedented level!”

Anniversary-only show

The 15-minute concert-style features pop music, dance moves, and interactive moments, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

Mickey and Friends, along with Duffy and Friends, will debut their exclusive 20th-anniversary party outfits. Adding even more sparkle, Disney Princesses Aurora, Tiana, and Belle will make appearances in their never-before-seen party attire.

Guests will be immersed in the festive atmosphere with the upbeat 20th-anniversary anthem, two brand-new original songs, and visuals featuring LED screens, giant balloons, and colorful banners, as well as scenic elements like fog jets and cold pyro, for a unique party experience.

New parade

The around 30-minute “Friendtastic!” parade is one of the centerpieces of HKDL’s 20 th anniversary celebration, featuring 11 dazzling floats and over 100 performers including more than 30 Disney characters.

Mickey and Friends wil lead the party, followed by floats themed around Walt Disney Animation Studios films, such as “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6” and “Encanto,” and Pixar Animation Studios films like “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Turning Red,” “Inside Out” and “Up,” as well as Duffy and Friends, and Disney Princesses.

Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and the Princesses will don brand-new looks designed for the parade. The “Encanto” float brings Casa Madrigal to life with dancing tiles, glowing doors, and flapping shutters.

Look out for debut appearances at HKDL by Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, Isabela from “Encanto,” and Officer Clawhauser from “Zootopia.”

From Mickey’s live drumming and Hong Kong’s signature bauhinia flower decorations, to the vibrant colors of the performers’ costumes — every detail celebrates what makes HKDL unique. Four original songs and choreography for each float will fuel the fun.

Grandest 'Momentous'

Each day, the party will reach a high note with “Momentous: Party in the Night Sky.” This Most Magical Show on Earth is the grandest-ever at HKDL, spanning the area from the Castle of Magical Dreams to Main Street, U.S.A.

For the first time ever, it will feature eight multimedia elements, including extended large-scale 3D projection mapping, drones, illuminated water projections, choreographed water fountains, flames, lasers, theatrical lighting, and pyrotechnics effects.

This enhanced 20th anniversary edition of the nighttime spectacular will illuminate the sky with nearly 30 minutes of music and memorable moments, featuring an array of Disney characters from a diverse collection of stories, such as the Three Good Fairies from “Sleeping Beauty” and friends from “The Princess and the Frog.” It’s an immersive 360° spectacle like no other.

As “Momentous” begins, the Fairy Godmother, with a flick of her wand, will remind Mickey that it’s time to host the Most Magical Party of All! Fairy dust will reveal a glowing “2” and Mickey head in the sky — forming the signature 20th anniversary logo alongside the Castle of Magical Dreams, suspending time and sealing the magic.

“This party is a vibrant celebration like never before,” said Christie Evangelisto, Creative Director, Entertainment, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “Guests can get up close and interact with beloved Disney characters, both classic and new, as we bring everyone together for the festivities. Prepare to experience the full celebration with all your favorite Disney Friends!”

RELATED: Hong Kong Disneyland logs record attendance, profits