Visita Iglesia: Geneva, Switzerland | Philstar.com
Travel and Tourism

Visita Iglesia: Geneva, Switzerland

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 2:00pm
In Geneva, the main Roman Catholic church is the minor Basilica Notre-Dame, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. 
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

GENEVA, Switzerland — Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

In Geneva, the main Roman Catholic church is the minor Basilica Notre-Dame, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. 

At the main altar is a white Carrara marble statue of the Immaculate Conception, gifted as Our Lady of Geneva in 1859 by Pope Pius IX.

Opened in 1857, the Gothic church is known for its English Sunday masses every 7 p.m.

Basilica Notre-Dame of Geneva facade (left) and interior
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Main altar
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Public fountain at the side of the church, providing clean, potable water from the Alps
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

JOURNEY TO SWITZERLAND

VISITA IGLESIA
