Visita Iglesia: Geneva, Switzerland
April 16, 2025 | 2:00pm
GENEVA, Switzerland — Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.
In Geneva, the main Roman Catholic church is the minor Basilica Notre-Dame, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
At the main altar is a white Carrara marble statue of the Immaculate Conception, gifted as Our Lady of Geneva in 1859 by Pope Pius IX.
Opened in 1857, the Gothic church is known for its English Sunday masses every 7 p.m.
