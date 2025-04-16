Visita Iglesia: Geneva, Switzerland

In Geneva, the main Roman Catholic church is the minor Basilica Notre-Dame, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

GENEVA, Switzerland — Besides the Alps, chocolates, cows and fondue, Switzerland teems with many churches to fill the “pray” part of every “eat, pray, love” itinerary.

At the main altar is a white Carrara marble statue of the Immaculate Conception, gifted as Our Lady of Geneva in 1859 by Pope Pius IX.

Opened in 1857, the Gothic church is known for its English Sunday masses every 7 p.m.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Basilica Notre-Dame of Geneva facade (left) and interior

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Main altar