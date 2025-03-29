Japan remains 'very important market to take care of' for Philippines tourism — Tourism Promotions Board

A woman wearing kimono posing under the blooming cherry blossoms at Sumida Park, near the famous tourism spot of Asakusa district in Tokyo on April 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines recently welcomed a diverse group of 76 Japanese travel agents, corporate buyers, educational tourism agents, and media representatives to the country.

Held in partnership with the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Regional Office, the four-day Love the Philippines Japan Mega Familiarization Tour took place from October 24 to 27, 2024, and served as an opportunity for the tourism stakeholders to have a first-hand experience of what the country has to offer to the Japanese market.

First on the agenda was Cebu. DOT Region VII welcomed the group to the Philippines via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, where the Japanese tourism stakeholders participated in a business-to-business networking session at the Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu Ballroom. The event had 98 Philippine sellers showcasing their latest products and services to the Japanese market. This activity facilitated 2,459 business exchanges that generated substantial leads valued at P31,633,449 in potential revenue, further strengthening tourism ties between the Philippines and Japan.

The tour, however, was not confined to just Cebu, as it was held across six featured destinations: Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, Boracay, Palawan, and Davao. The program offered a concise itinerary, which allowed participants to freely conduct property inspections, destination tours, and networking activities across the various provinces, thus giving them enough material to offer their clients and, in the case of the media representatives, to write about.

"Programs like the Japan Mega Familiarization Tour are vital in positioning the Philippines as a premier travel destination," said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

"Japanese travel agents can envision our country as a top destination and promote us to their clients with newfound enthusiasm through the meaningful experiences offered during the tour," she added.

Japan is a very important market to take care of. It remains one of the Philippines' top sources of foreign visitors, ranking fourth in 2019 with 682,788 arrivals and third in 2024 with 293,658— representing 6.62% of total international visitors from January to October.

Thus, TPB organized the familiarization tour to achieve multiple strategic objectives:

· To update Japanese tourism stakeholders on the Philippines' destinations and readiness to welcome visitors;

· To inspire confidence in the country as an ideal post-pandemic travel spot; and

· To showcase experiences that appeal to Japanese travelers.

Additionally, the tour aimed to incite the creation of new travel packages by introducing trend-based offerings from the preferred destinations of the Japanese market, alongside newly launched direct flights which highlight ease and enhanced accessibility for all tourists.

The tour also aligns with the TPB’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity by engaging micro-entrepreneurs in creating eco-friendly, community-based tourism kits. The post-tour thematic excursions, led by local Japanese-speaking guides, allowed Japanese buyers to experience the Philippines' unique accommodations and attractions firsthand, amplifying the destinations' appeal and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.

"Our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity not only adds value to the participants’ experience. This event also ensures that our local communities will be protected and our small businesses will benefit directly from this growing interest in the Philippines," Nograles added.

As the TPB continues to innovate with its marketing initiatives, this successful familiarization tour highlights the agency’s dedication to enhancing international partnerships, expanding the reach of Philippine tourism, and strengthening the country’s position as a favored destination in the Japanese travel market.

Love the Philippines Japan Mega Familiarization Tour 2024 turned out to be a resounding success with the invaluable support of its event partners, including Aboitiz GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation; Cebu Pacific; Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu; the Japanese Association of Travel Industries Cebu (JATIC); Korean Air; New Goldmines Tours and Travels Corporation; Philippine Airlines; and SoftBay eSIM Japan.

The TPB also celebrates the event’s achievement through the assistance of major sponsors, such as Badian Island Wellness Resort; Bai Hotel; BE Resort Mactan; Belmont Hotel Mactan; Bluewater Maribago; Cebu Beach Club; Citadines Hotel; Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel; Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan; JPark Island Resort and Waterpark; Marco Polo Cebu; Plantation Bay Resort; Quest Hotel; Savoy Hotel Mactan; Shangri-La Mactan; Shangri-La Resort and Spa Boracay; Summit Galleria Hotel; Tambuli Resort; The Bellevue Resort Bohol; The Reef Island Resort; and Waterfront Hotel Cebu City. They made sure that all the participants enjoyed a seamless and enriching experience for the duration of the tour.

TPB likewise expresses its gratitude to other sponsors, including Bohol Beach Club; Dusit Thani Mactan; Movenpick Resort and Spa Boracay; QQ English; and Sheraton Resort Cebu who provided guests and industry stakeholders an in-depth perspective of the country’s unique offerings and hospitality.