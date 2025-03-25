Bretman Rock thanks Anne Curtis for vacation in El Nido, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock took a vacation in El Nido, Palawan.

On his TikTok account, Bretman said he was in Lihim Resorts in El Nido to blend work and pleasure.

“I’m actually here with BLK Cosmetics, which is owned by Ms. Anne Curtis-Smith. I love her so much, and I am just happy to be here,” Bretman said.

Along with his excitement, Bretman gushed about his love for Philippine mangoes and the iconic Philippine sunkissed glow, embracing the tropical paradise with his signature charm.

In another video, Bretman showcased a stunning view of El Nido’s paradise — a breathtaking panorama of lush greenery and turquoise waters. The exact spot is in right in front of the Presidential Villa in the resort, where floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around balconies invite guests to wake up to nature’s masterpiece every morning.

Lihim Resorts, El Nido offers an all-villa accommodation — from Luxury Villas and Seaside Villas to Premium Villas and the Presidential Suite, known as the Araw Villa.

