Manila Hotel wins Best Heritage Hotel award

The Manila Hotel as seen from above

MANILA, Philippines — The historic Manila Hotel was bestowed the Best Heritage Hotel award from Tatler Best Philippines 2025.

The recognition from Tatler Philippines is part of the publication's newly refined "Tatler Best" guide. It cited the hotel's comittment to preserving its century-old past and delivering a signature Filipino hospitality.

The hotel's Vice President for Sales and Marketing Marvin Kim Tan, who received the award in person, said the recognition was an honor.

"This award is a testament to The Manila Hotel’s unwavering commitment to preserving its rich legacy while providing exceptional service," Tan added, thanking fellow executives.

To this day the hotel remains a benchmark of luxury and local hospitality, amplified by historical tours of nearby Rizal Park, Intramuros, and the National Museums.

Situated in the hotel is the Heritage Museum, which documents the structure's historical photos and archives, as well as an art gallery celebrating Filipino artists.

