Hereâ€™s how Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay is making summers days more colorful

Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay kicked off summer in February with the grand opening of The Flamingo Social, poised to become Boracay’s newest and hippest all-day pool bar.

BORACAY, Philippines — If there is one island in the Philippines that we’ll never get tired of going back to, it’s definitely Boracay. There is always something new to discover and experience, not to mention the timeless allure of its pristine white beach.

Moreover, hotel operators in the famous island continuously do their part to make the visit always exciting.

One such is Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay, which kicked off summer as early as February with the grand opening of The Flamingo Social, poised to become Boracay’s newest and hippest all-day pool bar.

Last February 22, Hue Boracay invited regional and Manila-based media and content creators to celebrate the event, which was filled with Boracay’s fun spirit.

The night saw captivating fire dances, fun games, free-flowing food and drinks. The highlight came with the live mixing of The Flamingo Social’s 12 new signature cocktails.

Alexis Yatco, group general manager, in his welcoming remarks, described why they renamed the bar to The Flamingo Social.

He said, “The flamingo is a unique animal that symbolizes beauty and balance, known for their flaming and vivid color. We chose this as our mascot because we feel that is in line with our branding here at Hue Hotels and Resorts, where we bring color to leisure, we bring color to your experiences.”

“And at the same time, balance. . . There’s a lot of balance in the signature cocktails we have made, and profiles you’re gonna be tasting,” Yatco continued.

These innovative craft cocktails are inspired by Isla the flamingo who brings a splash of fun and flair wherever she goes. The drinks also feature sustainable ingredients and interestingly, rare, exotic recipes.

Take for example, Midnight Voyage which mixes squid ink-infused gin along with spices such as cardamom, tarragon with lime and salt. The flavor profile is sweet and spicy with a strong punch of gin.

For a refreshing and tropical drink, Wild Berry Finch has wild berry vodka and falernum with lime and kaffir. While the Cocoa Cruise is a chocolatey mix with horchata, frangelica, Baileys, chocolate and cinnamon.

Each craft cocktail will suit different personalities or mood, be it chic, laid-back, mysterious or adventurous.

“Here at The Flamingo Social, our goal is to provide our guests with great cocktails, great music, great hospitality, a place to socialize, and ultimately, just a place to have a great time,” Yatco enthused.

Chilling and grooving at The Flamingo Social is just the beginning of a vibrant summer at Hue Boracay as plenty more activities and destinations await.

Discover the rich flavors of Filipino cuisines at La-ud Restaurant, Hue Boracay’s all-day dining outlet. It also launched new menu specialties from the chef—available for lunch and dinner. It’s the perfect place to have a filling and heartwarming time with friends or family.

Choose from a wide array of authentic regional dishes like Tinuom na Manok, native chicken with spices cooked and Hue’s banana tea leaves, wrapped in banana leaf then braised with its stock; or Seafood Piyangang, their version of Tawi-Tawi’s burnt coconut-covered fish with coconut milk sauce.

More traditional Filipino dishes like Pork Adobo, Oxtail Kare-Kare and Tortang Talong also come with modern twists. Cap it off with sweet treats like Suman Macapuno and Iced Binignit.

Nurture your kids at Brights Buds Play Club, also located at Station X. A first in Boracay, Brights Buds is more than just a play area, it’s a hub where kids can learn and socialize in a safe and stimulating environment.

With thoughtfully designed play zones, engaging activities and a fun atmosphere, Bright Buds promises to help nurture imagination and growth of children with sensory play and other activities like story-telling and cupcake decorating, among others.

Go on a Filipino street food trip at Kubo, Hue’s second casual food stall found at Station X’s Entertainment Center. It offers classics like grilled isaw, balut, kwek-kwek along with other snacks like burgers and nachos and desserts like turon.

Enjoy some fun arcade games at the Station X Entertainment Center, if not swimming at the white beach, or going on an island hopping. There are also now 2 rooms for private parties with videoke option! This hub provides Hue Boracay’s guests more entertainment options in the island.

Don’t miss out on the iconic Boracay sunset! But this time around, level up the experience by going on a sunset cruise, which Hue Boracay can arrange for you. The cruise offers fun activities such as paddleboarding, snorkeling and board diving.

Considered one of the best islands in the country and around the globe, Boracay captivates Filipinos of all ages and backgrounds. And there’s always something unforgettable for everyone.

And it’s only going to get better and more colorful with Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay. So what are you waiting for? Book that much-awaited summer vacay.

