Trip to the Netherlands? Here's how to apply for a Schengen visa

MANILA, Philippines — The Netherlands is a current hot topic of conversation the past few days, with some expressing interest to visit the European country — but crucial to this sort of trip is having a Schengen visa.

The Schengen visa is an entry permit for people outside of the European Union to visit countries in the Schengen area, which are nations that have officially abolished border controls at common borders to have a single jurisdiction under a common visa policy for international travel.

The visa has three kinds — single-entry, multiple-entry, and airport transit — for visits up to 90 days in any 180-day period to a country in the Schengen area.

To apply for a Schengen visa, Filipinos must compile the following:

A completed and signed Schengen visa application form (available online)

Valid passport and a copy of it

Two passport photos, taken no more than six months ago

Travel/health insurance

Travel itinerary copy, detailed for each day of trip

Proof of accommodation (Confirmation of hotel booking, hotel voucher, or letter of promise of accommodation by host)

Proof of financial means (Bank certification, bank books, personal bank statements showing regular income, credit card statements, or balance covering the last six months)

Proof of family ties in the Philippines (birth certificate of children or marriage certificate)

Certificate of employment, certificate of leave absence, latest Income Tax Return (if employed)

Proof of company registration issued by the Department of Trade Industry/Securities Exchange Commission registration of business, latest Income Tax Return, business financial statement (if self-employed)

Proof of enrollment, certificate of leave absence if traveling during academic year (if student)

Proof of social security contribution (if relevant)

Copy of real estate property or title-deed (if relevant)

Marriage contract (if traveling with spouse)

Birth certificate (if traveling with children or applying for a minor)

Written consent of legal guardian (if applying for a minor)

Copy of legal guardian's bio data page on passport (if applying for a minor)

Department of Social Welfare and Development clearance (if applying for minor traveling alone)

The normal visa fee is 90 euros or P5,600. There are different fees for children (6 to 11 years old are 45 euros or P2,800, younger than those are free of charge). There may be an additional charge if applied through an external service provider.

The earliest one can apply for a Schengen visa is six months before the intended travel dates. Applicants should note that they will not be able to take home their passports while the application is being processed.

The processing time for Schengen visa applications usually takes 15 days. Because applications can be denied, travelers are advised not to book flights yet with a confirmed visa because all fees are non-refundable.

Processing may take longer if there is a high volume of applications, one's application requires further consideration, or additional documents need to be provided.

