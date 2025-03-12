In photos: What's in The Hague? Peek at International Criminal Court, surrounds in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands — The International Criminal Court has been constantly in the news, but what is exactly inside the ICC?
In these exclusive photos contributed to Philstar.com, we get a peek at the ICC, the international tribunal and intergovernmental organization located in The Hague, a city west of The Netherlands.
ICC is the first and only permanent international court established in 2002 and given jurisdiction by the multilateral treaty Rome Statute, which has been entered to by 125 countries to prosecute individuals for international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, crime of aggression and crimes against humanity.
The ICC is different from the United Nations' International Court of Justice, which hears disputes between nations.
Apart from the ICC, The Hague boasts of museums, churches, and a Filipino restaurant. Tourist attractions in nearby regions include the Unesco World Heritage Site windmills village in Kinderdijk and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
ICC building facade
ICC building facade
Inside the ICC
Inside the ICC
Inside the ICC
Exhibit explaining the process inside the ICC
Exhibit explaining the process inside the ICC
Samples of victims' letters
Samples of victims' letters
Inside the ICC
Samples of ICC tools
Samples of ICC tools
A court in The Hague
A court in The Hague
World Peace Flame pathway
World Peace Flame pathway
A hotel facade in The Hague
A hotel facade in The Hague
Facade of the only Filipino restaurant in The Hague
Facade of the only Filipino restaurant in The Hague
Facade of the only Filipino restaurant in The Hague
The Filipino restaurant's owner with a Filipino diner
The Filipino restaurant's owner with a Filipino diner
Leiden University, which offers ICC courses
Leiden University, which offers ICC courses
Statue of Dutch statesman Johan de Witt in The Hague
Statue of Dutch statesman Johan de Witt in The Hague
Mauritshuis, dubbed as the most beautiful museum in The Hague
Mauritshuis, dubbed as the most beautiful museum in The Hague
Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (right, top) is among the artworks on display in The Hague's Mauritshuis
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Inside The Hague's Mauritshuis
Inside The Hague's Mauritshuis
Unesco World Heritage Site windmills village in Kinderdijk, near The Hague
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam
Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam