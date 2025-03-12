In photos: What's in The Hague? Peek at International Criminal Court, surrounds in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands — The International Criminal Court has been constantly in the news, but what is exactly inside the ICC?

In these exclusive photos contributed to Philstar.com, we get a peek at the ICC, the international tribunal and intergovernmental organization located in The Hague, a city west of The Netherlands.

ICC is the first and only permanent international court established in 2002 and given jurisdiction by the multilateral treaty Rome Statute, which has been entered to by 125 countries to prosecute individuals for international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, crime of aggression and crimes against humanity.

The ICC is different from the United Nations' International Court of Justice, which hears disputes between nations.

Apart from the ICC, The Hague boasts of museums, churches, and a Filipino restaurant. Tourist attractions in nearby regions include the Unesco World Heritage Site windmills village in Kinderdijk and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo ICC building facade

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside the ICC

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside the ICC

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Exhibit explaining the process inside the ICC

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Samples of victims' letters

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside the ICC

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Samples of ICC tools

A court in The Hague Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo World Peace Flame pathway

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A hotel facade in The Hague

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Facade of the only Filipino restaurant in The Hague

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Facade of the only Filipino restaurant in The Hague

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The Filipino restaurant's owner with a Filipino diner

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Leiden University, which offers ICC courses

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Statue of Dutch statesman Johan de Witt in The Hague

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Mauritshuis, dubbed as the most beautiful museum in The Hague

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring (right, top) is among the artworks on display in The Hague's Mauritshuis

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Inside The Hague's Mauritshuis