Escape the ordinary at Pico de Loro Cove

The cove offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal getaway for those looking to unwind and soak up the vibrant vibes of coastal life, all within easy reach of the city.

MANILA, Philippines — Nestled within the vast, lush landscapes of Hamilo Coast, just two and a half hours from the hustle and bustle of Metro Manila, lies Pico Sands Hotel—a serene retreat that captures everything you need for a memorable getaway.

The cove offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it an ideal getaway for those looking to unwind and soak up the vibrant vibes of coastal life, all within easy reach of the city.

Vibrant stays and cozy pastimes

With 154 spacious, well-appointed rooms, the hotel offers stunning views of the surrounding natural beauty, whether of the tranquil lagoon or the breathtaking mountains. Each room is designed to provide modern comfort, adorned with carefully selected artwork that reflects the area’s rich wildlife, particularly its diverse bird species.

Pico Sands Hotel isn’t just a place to stay—it’s an experience. The Country Club features basketball, badminton and pickleball courts, along with bowling alleys and billiards tables suited for guests seeking a more relaxed pace.

The fully equipped gym caters to fitness enthusiasts, while the family-friendly Club Pico play area features arts and crafts activities. This all-inclusive place ensures that every family member—regardless of age—can create lasting memories.

Aqua adventures

For water lovers, Pico de Loro Cove offers endless opportunities for summer fun. Paddleboarding, jet skiing and thrilling towable rides make for unforgettable adventures.

Dive into the vibrant marine world with snorkeling excursions in the peaceful waters of the coves around the coast. Explore these protected marine areas and learn about the resort's dedication to sustainability and conservation.

Relax and rejuvenate

Unwind at Rain, The Spa, a serene sanctuary where you can indulge in a range of rejuvenating treatments. It is the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge during your stay. Whether you opt for a soothing massage, a revitalizing facial, a calming facial massage or a revitalizing body scrub, our skilled therapists will ensure that each treatment is tailored to your needs, leaving you feeling completely refreshed.

A culinary adventure

Dining at Pico de Loro Cove offers a diverse culinary experience with five distinct restaurants. Pico Bar and Restaurant serves modern Italian dishes with sustainable options, including eco-friendly Plate for the Planet and Fresh Catch seafood menus.

Reef Bar offers vibrant Tex-Mex flavors, refreshing cocktails and tropical drinks by the beach. Lagoa, the Country Club’s main venue, offers a modern take on Filipino cuisine. Arribada, a member-exclusive venue, specializes in Spanish-inspired small plates. Sun Coral Café blends Mediterranean and local flavors, focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly, locally sourced ingredients.

Throughout the resort, there’s a commitment to supporting the local community. All restaurants are dedicated to using ingredients sourced from nearby farms and fisheries, ensuring that each dish not only delights the palate but also contributes to sustainable practices that protect the region’s natural resources.

It’s a celebration of flavors that connect guests with the region’s rich culinary heritage.

Picturesque moments

Hosting special events in extraordinary venues elevates the experience of your life’s celebrated moments. Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, with its picturesque beach views and seamlessly integrated architecture surrounded by nature, brings a unique charm to weddings, social gatherings, as well as meetings and conferences.

Filipino hospitality at its best

What truly sets Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel apart is its warm Filipino hospitality. From the moment you arrive, the friendly staff greets you with genuine care and attention, making you feel like family.

Whether it’s the groundskeepers tending to the lush gardens or the chefs crafting exquisite meals, every team member works with passion and dedication to ensure an unforgettable stay. The staff strikes a perfect balance—attentive yet unobtrusive—always ready to assist but never overbearing.

Sustainable stays

Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel are fully committed to sustainability as they continue to make significant changes by implementing extensive measures, such as recycling initiatives and cutting down on single-use plastics across its operations from 72% to 55% in 2019.

The dining options prioritize locally sourced and organic ingredients, supporting sustainable gardening practices while offering fresh and sumptuous meals through the Fresh Catch menu and Plate for the Planet selection.

The Sustainable Diner initiative effectively reduced food waste management by 62% from the baseline data in 2019. The Azurea Garden, a key part of the hotel’s sustainability efforts, is where it grows a variety of organic herbs and vegetables that enhance culinary offers.

Endless fun

As the sun sets, the beach transforms into a breathtaking canvas of colors, offering the perfect backdrop for a summer evening. Stroll along the shoreline with your loved ones, sharing stories and making memories under the twinkling stars. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or an exciting adventure, Pico Beach and Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel are the ultimate destination for your next unforgettable summer escape.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Pico Sands Hotel. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.