City of Dreams Manila celebrates a decade of dreams

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited, and Geoff Andres, property president of City of Dreams Manila, lead the ceremonial photo op with key SM Group partners, PAGCOR and Parañaque government officials, who were integrated instrumental in the opening of the luxury resort.

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila kicked off its 10th anniversary celebrations in grand style with a dinner honoring its key customers. City of Dreams Manila property president Geoff Andres hosted the event, which was attended by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengo and the board of directors, top officials from Parañaque City, prominent leaders from SM and Belle Corporation, and Melco executives, among others.

Lawrence Ho, Al Tengco and Hans Sy

In their respective remarks, Ho and Andres reminisced about the beginning of City of Dreams Manila and their appreciation of the partnership with the SM group and support of the government.

The luxury resort officially opened in February 2015, marking its formal entry into the fast-growing and dynamic tourism industry in the country. Three months after, it became the first IR in the country to obtain the regular gaming license permit from PAGCOR for having met the minimum $1 billion investment.

Clarence Chung, chairman of the board and president of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation led Melco executives who flew in for the occasion: Graham Winter, EVP and chief legal officer of Melco Resorts; and Kevin Benning, senior vice president and property general manager of Studio City Macau, who served as City of Dreams Manila’s SVP and COO from 2018 to 2021, together with spouse Angel.

Showing their support and joining the Decade of Dreams festivities were Belle Corporation chairman Willy Ocier and president and CEO Armin Raquel Santos, along with the powerhouse leaders of SM Prime Holdings Inc. and SM Investments Corporation: Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee and adviser to the board; and Henry Sy Jr., chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

(From left) Armin Raquel Santos, Geraldine Ocier, Anna Raquel Santos, Lawrence Ho, Willy Ocier and Geoff Andres

Parañaque Rep. Edwin Olivarez and Mayor Eric Olivarez together with sister Eva, Barangay San Dionisio Captain, also graced the celebration; as did D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. director, president and CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao; and tourism officials: Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Sharlene Batin and Philippine Retirement Authority general manager and CEO Bob Zozobrado. With the gentlemen were spouses Carol Sy, Geraldine Ocier, Anna Raquel Santos, Janet Olivarez and Aisa Wenceslao.

In keeping with the resort’s advocacy, the award-winning culinary team served up a sustainable four-course dinner and a stunning centerpiece on each table consisting of handcrafted Chocolate Fortune Egg accented by petit fours of assorted dragées.

OPM icons Apo Hiking Society, Ogie Alcasid and Sharon Cuneta regaled guests with well-loved songs at the dinner event. In the ensuing Saturday evenings, other music artists Ian Veneracion, Moira dela Torre and Juan Karlos performed in well-attended concerts held at various areas of the property.

(From left) Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta and Apo Hiking Society

On the same weekend, Superfest Manila, a two-day car show of trendy sports cars and super trucks enthralled car enthusiasts at the main casino driveway, where on the first night a watch party enabled onlookers to view the dinner program in the ballroom.

Catching the eyes of car enthusiasts is a display of a luxury cars, starting with a Jaguar I-Pace, an electric performance SUV, in February; followed by a Land Rover Defender 110, a luxury SUV, in March. These first two luxury cars will be at stake each month for the “10 Cars in 10 Months” lucky raffle draw exclusive for Melco Club members until November.

A Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV, displayed in the main casino lobby, debuts the '10 Cars in 10 Months' anniversary promotion, which features a monthly raffle draw of luxury cars exclusively for Melco Club members.

As a premier dining destination, a 10th-anniversary gastronomic indulgence at a special offer on 10 curated dishes from 10 restaurants operated by the resort, delighted food lovers in February.

Ongoing until August 31 is the resort’s anniversary room promo to provide an opportunity for guests to experience its three Forbes Travel Guide-rated hotels, Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel Manila and Hyatt Regency Manila at a special package rate.

Terms and conditions apply. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail [email protected], or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Explore more of City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers, rewards, or instantly check Melco Club points with the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.

