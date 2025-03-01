New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk tries Sisig, Sinigang in Boracay

Korean actor and Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In-guk tries out crystal kayaking in Boracay.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Seo In-guk visited vacation haven Boracay island as part of his new role as Philippine tourism ambassador.

In-guk was unveiled last week by the Department of Tourism as the Philippines' celebrity tourism ambassador for Korea, with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco personally welcoming him to the role.

According to the December 17, 2024 data released by the agency last year, South Korea brought in 1,505,251 visitors to the Philippines last year.

During the press conference of his unveiling, In-guk shared he had recently visited Cebu where he tried Lechon.

The weekend after, the actor visited Boracay for the first time where he played golf, watched the sunset aboard a yacht, went crystal kayaking, and ate Sinigang and Sisig.

Dr. Christine May Daguno-Canoy, who is handling In-guk's Philippine activities, shared that the actor showed an interest in exploring the country and sharing his experiences to his global fanbase, especially in Korea.

"By leveraging his esteemed status as an actor and singer, he aims to highlight our country's potential as a tourist destination," she said, adding In-guk waived professional fees for the partnership.

In-guk starred in several Korean dramas and movies, such as "Reply 1997," "The Master's Sun," "Hello Monster," "Doom at Your Service," and "Death's Game." He will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy series "Boyfriend on Demand” with Blackpink’s Jisoo.

He collaborated with actress-singer Francince Diaz for the single "My Love" last year and is expected to also visit other Philippine destinations like Siargao and Bukidnon. — with reports from Rosette Adel

